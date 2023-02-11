Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gives head coach Andy Reid much of the credit for putting him in positions to succeed.

Travis Kelce has been Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 target during the Chiefs’ run to Super Bowl LVII. Even though opposing defenses know that Kelce is Mahomes’ most dangerous weapon, Reid finds ways to get Kelce open.

“Why am I always open? I say it all the time: Andy Reid, baby. Big Red,” Kelce said during Super Bowl week. “He can dial stuff up at the right time, create some things at the right time, and then on top of that everybody’s doing their jobs. It’s not just a me go out there and get open type play. I’m sure you guys like to think that, but there’s a lot of madness to it, and there’s a lot of guys doing their jobs for the big picture. I’m fortunate that I’m playing here, for sure.”

The Philadelphia Eagles will have their hands full with Kelce in the Super Bowl. Kelce ranks second all-time in playoff catches and receiving yards.

Kelce thrived during the 2022 NFL season, even after the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill away. The tight end became a First-team All-Pro selection for the fourth time in six seasons. Kelce set career-highs of 110 receptions and 12 touchdown grabs. Kelce finished with 1,338 receiving yards, extending his tight-end record to seven straight seasons with 1,000-plus yards.

The Chiefs led the NFL in points scored during the regular season. Mahomes won his second MVP award.

Reid is one of the greatest offensive minds in league history. In the season before Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, Kansas City had a top-six offense. Alex Smith made two Pro Bowls under Reid and led the NFL in passer rating in 2017.

The Chiefs have posted a winning record in all 10 seasons with Reid as the head coach. Kansas City has won at least 10 games in eight straight years.