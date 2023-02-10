Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has cemented himself as one of the best to ever play the position. But according to Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, Kelce could soon be regarded as the greatest tight end of all time.

During a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, Sharpe spoke about who he believes are the top tight ends in NFL history. He acknowledged that winning another Super Bowl could boost Kelce up his list.

“If Kelce wins the Super Bowl, I’d say Kelce, Gronk, Myself, Tony Gonzalez. I think Kelce’s on pace to be the Goat tight end.”

According to Sharpe, if Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take down the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Kelce would become the best tight end of all time in his eyes.

When looking at the list that Sharpe has assembled, he has himself, alongside Kelce, Robert Gronkowski, and Tony Gonzalez. This collection of players, to many, is arguably the best group to ever play the position.

When looking at what Klece has accomplished, his numbers do reflect that of one of the game’s best.

Over 144 career games, he has recorded 814 receptions for 10,344 receiving yards and 69 receiving touchdowns.

This past season, Travis Kelce arguably posted the best numbers of his career. In his 10th year with the Chiefs, he recorded 110 receptions for 1,338 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Kelce managed to set career highs in both receptions and receiving touchdowns. Along with this, he fell just 100 yards short of reaching a new career high in receiving yards.

If Kelce can continue to play at a level similar to what he has so far, he could very well end up being the best tight end to ever play the game.