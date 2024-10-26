Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce thinks it would be a dream to have played alongside Rob Gronkowski. Kelce thinks that he and Gronkowski would be close to unstoppable on offense.

“Dudes…. Same Team!?!? Would be unfair!! Just imagined myself lateraling the ball down field to @RobGronkowski,” Kelce posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Chiefs fans can dream, but it won't happen. Gronkowski has retired from the game of football and the Chiefs appear to be doing just fine with Kelce on the roster. This season, Kelce has 28 receptions for 245 yards. Kansas City holds a 6-0 record and looks just as good yet again this season.

Gronkowski retired from the game in 2022 after winning four Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The retired legend holds several NFL records, including most total touchdowns in a season by tight end. Gronkowski had 18 TDs in one year to accomplish that feat.

The Chiefs are once again Super Bowl favorites

While the Chiefs would certainly love to have Gronkowski on the roster, they do have a talented tight end in Kelce. Kelce has yet to score a touchdown this season receiving, but his mere presence on the field causes defenses to pay close attention.

Kelce finished the 2023 season with 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns, to help lead the team to a Super Bowl championship. That campaign snapped his seven season streak of posting at least 1,000 receiving yards. His career-high campaign was in 2020, when he had 1,416 yards and 11 touchdown catches. The tight end also had 12 touchdown receptions in the 2022 season.

Gronkowski and Kelce both played for outstanding quarterbacks. Gronkowski caught passes from retired NFL legend Tom Brady. Kelce is working with Patrick Mahomes, who seems destined to be a first ballot Hall of Fame player. Mahomes and Kelce have won three Super Bowls together, and it looks like a fourth could be on the way this year for the Chiefs.

Kelce is also making the case that he is a first ballot Hall of Famer. The Chiefs tight end also holds several NFL records at the position. That includes the mark for career postseason receiving touchdowns by a tight end, with 19. Kelce also holds the mark for consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons for a tight end with his seven consecutive campaigns.

Chiefs fans hope Mahomes and Kelce have many more years of success together. Kansas City next plays the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, in an effort to remain undefeated.