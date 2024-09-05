Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has navigated a tumultuous year filled with legal challenges and public scrutiny. Despite these obstacles, recent developments suggest that Rice might start the 2024 NFL season on the field, rather than on the commissioner's exempt list.

On March 30, Rice was involved in a significant incident — a six-car crash in Dallas, which resulted in two people being hospitalized. Following the accident, he faced eight charges, including one count of aggravated assault and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, in addition to six counts of collision involving injury.

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy addressed the media on August 29, stating, “We don’t anticipate he’ll be placed on commissioner’s exempt list unless there is a material change in the case.” This list serves as a form of paid leave that the NFL can use to sideline players amid legal or personal conduct investigations.

NFL defers potential Rashee Rice suspension decision until after 2024 season

Recent reports by ESPN journalists Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler indicate that the NFL might defer a decision regarding Rashee Rice's potential suspension until after the 2024 season. Generally, the NFL prefers to conclude all legal proceedings before imposing any sanctions on its players.

Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs, and policy, echoed this sentiment, stating the league continues to closely monitor any developments in Rice’s case. This approach aligns with the NFL's historical precedent of allowing the legal process to complete before taking any disciplinary measures against players.

While Rice has not yet faced league discipline for his alleged involvement in the March crash, the NFL's internal investigations could lead to future consequences, independent of the legal outcomes. These could range from suspensions to fines, depending on the findings of the league's inquiry.

Chiefs prepare for season opener amid uncertainty surrounding Rice’s potential disciplinary actions

As the Chiefs prepare for the upcoming season, they have taken steps to ensure depth in their receiving corps, notably signing JuJu Smith-Schuster. This move provides the team with a reliable option should Rice face any absence due to potential disciplinary actions.

The Chiefs will kick off their season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET. As a rematch of last season's AFC championship game, this highly anticipated matchup will set the tone for Kansas City's campaign.

As the legal and NFL processes unfold, Rice's situation remains a significant point of interest and speculation for the upcoming season. His presence on the field for the Chiefs in the 2024 season opener, as indicated by NFL officials, suggests a cautious but engaged approach by the league in handling players' legal issues. The eventual outcome will likely resonate beyond just Rice's career, influencing league policies on player conduct and disciplinary actions in the years to come.