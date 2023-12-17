Fans took to social media to defiantly defend — and criticize, the $150K in fines handed down by the NFL.

NFL fans are reacting on social media in the wake of heavy fines cast down on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid following last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Reid was fined $100,000, and Mahomes was fined $50,000 on Saturday for violating NFL rules about public criticism of referees.

Mahomes and Reid's frustration came from an offside penalty on Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney that erased what would have been a go-ahead touchdown last in the fourth quarter.

“Normally, if it’s even close, you get a warning. The head coach gets a warning,” Reid said to reporters after the game. “I don’t know. I didn’t have a protractor out there. It’s a bit embarrassing. I’ve been in the league a long time and I haven’t had one like that. At least for that kind of position there, it’s not given a heads up to.”

Mahomes was equally livid. “I’ve played seven years and never had offensive offsides called. That’s elementary school.” said the Chiefs quarterback. “You point to the ref, do all that different type of stuff and it doesn’t get called, and if it does, they warn you, and there was no warning throughout the entire game, and then you wait until there’s a minute left in the game, you make a call like that.”

Check out the fan reaction to the Chiefs fines here.

Good. I'm glad they SPOKE OUT FOR WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE LEAGUE. I'm sorry they lost money, but they knew that risk when they said what they said. The @NFL

needs to closely monitor the officiating for CONSISTENCY NOW. @nflcommish @NFLOfficiating https://t.co/iQ2dG5nyp9 pic.twitter.com/hoEyKivbAP — Becca ❤💛 (@beccadance8) December 16, 2023

It was incredibly foolish of the Chiefs to think they could out-victim-complex NFL refs, its like thinking you can mudwrestle a gorilla https://t.co/PPiaGyF4Ye — Motivational Pictures With Reality Deep Meaning (@doulbedoink) December 16, 2023

Translation from NFL: “We don’t care who you are; don’t f*** with us..” https://t.co/D1xaUGBou8 — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 16, 2023

“Pretty much bogus. It is what it is,” said Toney told reporters after the game. “Y’all wouldn’t be here talking to me if it wasn’t a big deal. Unfortunately, they took back the greatest play the greatest tight end that done played the game done did. But besides that, we gotta be strong mentality and we moving forward.”