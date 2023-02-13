Just like all Kansas City Chiefs fans, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is hyped for the team and quarterback Patrick Mahomes after their Super Bowl 57 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Mahomes powered the Chiefs to an epic comeback after trailing by 10 points at halftime. When it looked like Kansas City couldn’t figure out how to stop Philadelphia’s offense, Mahomes stepped up big time to counter it with a similarly brilliant attack.

The Chiefs quarterback finished with three passing touchdowns in the 38-35 victory, having completed 21 of his 27 passes for 182 yards. He also had six rushing attempts for 44 yards. His performance on Sunday allowed him to take home the MVP honors to add to the regular season MVP he bagged just a few days ago.

After seeing the Chiefs’ win and Mahomes’ incredible accolade, Doncic couldn’t help but react to it. On Instagram, he shared a hype reel of the Kansas City signal-caller and called him “MVP.”

Luka Doncic is hyped over the Chiefs' Super Bowl win and Patrick Mahomes' MVP honor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pUbh7zNbct — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) February 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and Luka Doncic have always shared a mutual respect for each other. Mahomes, who is from Texas, has always been supportive of Doncic, and now the Slovenian is reciprocating it.

Sure enough, Mavs fans are hoping to see Doncic take the NBA MVP next after one of its own in Mahomes did it in the NFL. It will definitely be great if Luka can also propel Dallas to the NBA Finals and take home the Finals MVP honors too.

Imagine a photo of Mahomes and Doncic showing off their MVP trophies. That would be epic!