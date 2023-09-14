The Kansas City Chiefs didn't get the result they were hoping for in their 2023 season opener, taking a tough 21-20 loss at home to the Detroit Lions. But it's time for Andy Reid & Co. to bounce back and continue their quest for a second straight Super Bowl appearance. And it all starts this Sunday with the Chiefs' Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patrick Mahomes certainly didn't play his best game against Detroit. There's no getting around that. But it's not as if the reigning NFL MVP played terribly. If one only looked at the box score, you'd see Mahomes completed just 21 of 39 passes (53.8%), well below his career average of 66.2%. But anyone who watched the game clearly saw his receivers drop several passes.

One of those drops, one of a few for Kadarius Toney, led to Mahomes' lone interception, which Lions' rookie safety Brian Branch returned 50 yards for a touchdown, a score that ultimately turned the tide of the game.

Week 1 final. pic.twitter.com/5qc4Itb49P — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023

Otherwise, Mahomes was fairly solid, throwing for 226 yards and two touchdowns. And that was without the services of Travis Kelce, who missed the game with a knee injury.

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones also missed the Chiefs' season opener as he continued his holdout in an attempt to receive a new contract, an issue that was finally resolved earlier this week. And the Kansas City defense certainly could have used his help against the Lions and will definitely need him this week as they square off with Trevor Lawrence and the 1-0 Jaguars, who notched a 31-21 victory over the Indianapolis Colts to kick off their 2023 campaign.

With the recaps out of the way, let's make a few predictions on the Chiefs' Week 2 battle with Jacksonville.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Patrick Mahomes will target Kadarius Toney early

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Putting things as nicely as possible, Kadarius Toney had a dreadful season opener.

In addition to the aforementioned drop that led to the Lions' pick-six, the former New York Giant dropped several more passes from Mahomes throughout the game, including one on the Chiefs' final drive that would have put Kansas City well past the 50-yard line.

Toney, of course, missed all of training camp after tearing his meniscus just minutes ahead of Kansas City's first official practice. He returned only a few days prior to the matchup with Detroit and was clearly rusty.

Update: #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney takes blame on the drops against the #Lions saying it's his fault: "That's on me." "I told coach, I told Pat, all the guys. That’s on me," "I’ve just got to make sure I show up when it’s time," "I know I could have made those plays." "There… https://t.co/OTLq3e9Ut4 pic.twitter.com/uuLNpXVA4l — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 14, 2023

But he has to put that Week 1 performance behind him and move forward. Toney will continue to be a big part of Matt Nagy's offensive scheme, and I predict Mahomes will target him early in the Chiefs' Week 2 clash with the Jags.

Toney needs to regain his confidence, and No. 15 will get him the football. And that's even if Travis Kelce, who's still listed as questionable, makes his season debut. If anything, Kelce being on the field will open up more opportunities for Toney.

2. Chris Jones will record at least one sack on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

As mentioned, Chris Jones ended his lengthy holdout earlier this week, agreeing to a one-year deal that replaced the final season of his existing contract.

Chris Jones still has one year left on his deal with the Chiefs, no new years were added to his contract, but he received multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season, per sources. https://t.co/BTGEcHDWzn pic.twitter.com/dJUIEn8GH6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Jones' new deal is laced with incentives, one of which pays the four-time Pro Bowler $1.75 million if he records 15 sacks. And he'll start that journey towards an extra payday this week.

Still obviously hoping to secure a multi-year contract, Jones enters his season debut still with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. He'll undoubtedly be looking to make a big impact, and Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will feel his wrath at least once.

1. The Chiefs will drop to 0-2

Per FanDuel, the Chiefs head to Jacksonville as 3.5-point road favorites. Some may find that a bit surprising, given how things played out for Kansas City in Week 1. But the fact that they're favored on the road might have something to do with the Jaguars' opening-week performance against the Colts.

Yes, Doug Pederson & Co. notched a 10-point victory. But the win wasn't pretty overall, and the team faces several concerns heading into its home opener.

Nevertheless, the Jags will be amped up for this game. That's just a burden the Chiefs will bear all season long, as every team they face will want to bring a little extra against the Super Bowl champs.

We will face off against the Jags this Sunday for the third time in less than a year. pic.twitter.com/Ez9dWRuyYy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 14, 2023

Just under eight months ago, Jacksonville gave the Chiefs all they could handle in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. But this Jags squad is better than the one that took that 27-20 loss back in January, especially with the addition of Calvin Ridley, who made his triumphant return to the NFL with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Colts in Week 1.

The Jaguars are out to prove they genuinely belong on the same level as the Chiefs. And despite not playing their strongest game in Week 1 against an inferior opponent, I predict they'll perform much better in Week 2 and will hand the Chiefs a second straight loss to open the 2023 season.

Mahomes, as per usual, will have a strong day, and the Kansas City defense will get to Trevor Lawrence a few times. Nevertheless, Lawrence will have a big day of his own, as will Travis Etienne Jr. and Calvin Ridley.

Expect the Chiefs' Week 2 matchup with the Jaguars to be close, with Kansas City ultimately taking a three-point loss.

How's that for bold?