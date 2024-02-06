The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce got real on what he must do to keep pace with his famous girlfriend.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to clash in the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas and already Chiefs star Travis Kelce is making arrangements to bring home another Lombardi Trophy.

Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, sounded off recently on the ‘Taylor Swift, scripted' narrative that has captured the attention of armchair social media sleuths. Media pundit Trevor Noah fired back at NFL fans hating on Swift during the Grammy Awards show this past Sunday.

With Super Bowl LVIII just days away, Kelce described his thoughts on Swift's big awards show win and what it means for his prospects of winning the big game.

Kelce's Super Bowl Winning Plans, Revealed

Kelce's reaction to Swift's win at the Grammy Awards was followed up with an admission of his plans for Sunday, February 11's Super Bowl game against Kyle Shanahan's team.

Kelce said he's heard snippets of the Chiefs star's famous girlfriend's new album but won't reveal any key information about what's he heard.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books. I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too.” Kelce said according to a tweet from Jeff Darlington.

Chiefs TE Kelce's Pursuit of History

Kelce has the talent to show out big time in the Super Bowl. If he is able to play his best game, he could become the first tight end to ever win Super Bowl MVP, although the odds are certainly against him based on the history of MVP award winners.

Kelce's main man at the quarterback position, Patrick Mahomes, has two Super Bowl MVPs to his name heading into Sunday's matchup.