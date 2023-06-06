In a recent interview, MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth dropped a truth bomb about the highly anticipated film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared his thoughts on the movie and expressed one major problem he had with it, according to The Direct.

When asked about his opinion on Quantumania, Chris Hemsworth first inquired about the interviewer's thoughts. He then questioned why the third installment of Ant-Man had to escalate in scale so dramatically. He argued that with the MCU already having dealt with numerous world-ending stories in previous films, it was crucial for the story to be more personal and grounded this time around.

Hemsworth emphasized the need to separate each film's storyline and explained, “The moment it's like, ‘Your world is in danger, the entire universe!' It's like, ‘Yeah, so [it] was the last 24 films.' It has to become a bit more personal and grounded.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In contrast, Hemsworth praised Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, stating that he found it “really cool.” He attributed this to the film's focus on more personal matters, such as Shuri coping with the loss of her mother and brother. According to Hemsworth, Marvel movies should prioritize exploring these intimate storylines.

Regarding his own future as Thor in the MCU, Hemsworth expressed openness to new creative opportunities but also indicated a desire to explore other projects. He stated that he would be interested in seeing what the Marvel team has to offer but expressed a current intention to “do some other stuff for a while.”