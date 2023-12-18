Don't call out Chrissy Teigen's parenting online and expect her to let it go!

This seems like a new low, even for you, internet. Food-shaming Chrissy Teigen's baby for how much baby food he had on his spoon? Yikes. Luckily, Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to online trolls and somehow anticipated this one coming, and was ready and waiting with a sharp response.

Teigen took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos offering a glimpse into her family life with husband John Legend and their four children — Luna, 7; Miles, 5; Esti, almost 1; and Wren, who was born in June, 2023, via a surrogate.

The images and videos show a fun slice of life for a busy family of six, with baby Wren and little Etsi eating and drooling, the older kids Luna and Miles playing sports like karate and basketball, and a few snapshots of holiday fun and parties for the whole family.

The post was largely met with positivity and support from Teigen's legions of fans (she has 42.8 million followers), but this is still the internet, so there were a few haters who chimed in, and Teigen wasn't having any of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen captioned the post “all the things!!” and opened with an adorable video of baby Wren eating baby food off of a spoon. Anyone who's ever fed a baby knows that this is no easy task, and how much of the food will end up in the baby's mouth as opposed to all over his face is anyone's guess.

Yet this didn't stop one user from unhelpfully chiming in “Too much on that spoon…easy mama,” with a heart emoji following the comment.

Teigen then chimed in with her reply, “Was waiting for this!” Her response continued, “He spits out over half every bite, and smaller bites still get spit out because he's new and rolls his tongue a lot.”

Yep, that certainly sounds like a baby. So the next time a social media user wants to question Chrissy Teigen‘s parenting decisions, try to remember she's got serious social media game and probably won't take too kindly to the critique.