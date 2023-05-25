Citadel premiered on Prime Video last month and the streamer has already made a major decision regarding the future of the series led by Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci.

Prime Video has renewed Citadel for a second season a day before the first season’s finale is set to debut on the streaming platform. Citadel was a costly series — running a bill upward of $300 million — but must have done enough viewership-wise to justify the decision. The Hollywood Reporter had first reported on the news of a second season, but the official announcement comes today with the twist that Joe Russo, one of the series’ executive producers (along with his brother Anthony).

The Avengers: Endgame director didn’t direct a single episode of the first season, but perhaps this is a last-ditch effort of saving the series as the first season — or at least the first three episodes — was not great (not that bringing in one half of the director duo that made The Gray Man instills that much more confidence in this cynic’s eyes).

In a statement, Jennifer Salke — head of Amazon and MGM Studios — said, “Citadel is truly a global phenomenon. Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony and Joe Russo also gave a statement, saying, “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen [Salke], Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon. The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”

The official synopsis, as provided by Prime Video, reads: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

The Season 1 finale of Citadel premieres on Prime Video on May 26.