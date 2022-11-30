Published November 30, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Dabo Swinney ruffled some feathers when he made comments saying that Tennessee was “flipping burgers”, or getting ahead of themselves before their loss to South Carolina, only for his own Clemson team to lose to the same Gamecocks team this past week.

Clemson was eliminated from College Football Playoff contention for the second straight year, leading people to pile on Swinney for his comments. The Tigers coach addressed the comments, explaining his thought process before uttering them, per Brad Crawford of 247 Sports.

“I was actually was paying (Tennessee) a compliment. I was challenging our guys. We were talking about finishing and how hard it is to win. I’m talking about our guys. You’ve got a path that’s clear, but you’ve got to finish. I made the point, the team we’re getting ready to play, they’ve got to do this and do that and then next week, they can sit at home and flip burgers and watch all the championship games they’re in.”

Dabo Swinney said that his comments directed at Tennessee football were purely motivational.

The Clemson football coach told the media that he “was actually paying Tennessee a compliment.” Swinney then fired back at people criticizing him, saying that they “just hear what they want to hear.”

All due respect to Dabo Swinney, a two-time national champion, but it sure sounded like he was chastising Tennessee for letting their College Football Playoff opportunity slip, only to watch as his own team did the same.

The old saying, those who live in glass houses should not throw stones applies. It’s possible that Swinney really was complimenting Tennessee.

It’s also possible that his team committed the same sin he was decrying.