Clemson football got back on track Saturday with a 59-35 victory over NC State, and junior receiver Adam Randall was a catalyst for the Tigers' offense. Randall hauled in five catches for a career-high 69 yards and a touchdown to lead Clemson's receiving corps. Following the win, head coach Dabo Swinney revealed the wideout was playing through a significant injury that will sideline him for an extended period.

“What you don’t know about Adam Randall is he broke his foot last Monday,” Swinney said. “He’s got a little stress fracture in his toe, but he really wanted to play this game. So we’ve known since last Monday that this Monday we gotta put a screw in his toe.”

“So he’ll be out for at least a couple of ball games… He’s always been a great healer, but we’ll see where he is… “I hate this for him, but [it was] awesome to see him play the way he did.”

Swinney said he expects Randall to return vs. Virginia on Oct. 19 or vs. Louisville on Nov. 2.

How will Clemson football's offense deal with Randall's absence?

Clemson will feel Randall's absence in their next two or three contests. While the wideout did not record a catch during a Week 1 blowout loss to Georgia, he's led the Tigers with nine receptions over their last two games. The Myrtle Beach native has stepped into an expanded role this season after ranking fifth on the team in receiving yards (250) and sixth in receptions (22) last season.

Freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco, who had three catches for 130 yards and a touchdown during a Week 2 win over Appalachian State, suffered an injury on Saturday. He played just 16 snaps in the win. Swinney said Wesco was “banged up” and has an upper-body injury, but the wideout “will be alright.”

With Randall sidelined, sophomore wideout Antonio Williams and senior tight end Jake Briningstool will lead Clemson's receiving attack. Williams has recorded 12 receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns this season, with Briningstool recording 12 for 155 yards and two scores.

The Tigers will look to extend their winning streak when they host Stanford this week before road matchups with Florida State and Wake Forest.