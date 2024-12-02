James Harden's Hall-of-Fame case keeps on growing, as he joined Stephen Curry in a very exclusive club. After Harden broke one of Curry's records against the Washington Wizards, they're in the same conversation. Both players are the only active players, and players in NBA history to eclipse 3,000 threes in their respective careers. Curry has 3,810 three-pointers made, while Harden has 3,004. Regardless, both players have dominated in their generation through similar, yet different play styles.



Harden operates the best in a pick-and-roll, as well as isolation situations. He can manipulate the defense with his deceiving ball handling, as well as elite playmaking. Those two factors force defenses to decide how he'll beat them. Considering that Harden has over 3,000 threes made in his career, opposing teams truly respect his outside shot. During his three-year scoring reign (2017-2019), the Clippers guard was taking over 10 threes a game. People knew what was coming but it didn't matter.



Harden hasn't just been a top-tier three-point shooter, he's been elite everywhere, offensively. His playmaking is often overlooked, even though he's led the league in assists per game for two seasons. The mix of scoring and facilitating is truly a generational one.

James Harden's Hall-of-Fame résumé keeps growing with the Clippers

The Arizona State basketball guard has more accolades than the ones previously mentioned. In addition to those, he is a 10-time all-star, the 2011-12 Sixth Man of the Year, as well as a seven-time All-NBA selection, which came in an eight-season span. While he had the ball in his hands as a scorer, when he initially left for the Brooklyn Nets, he was asked to be a true facilitator.

He thrived in the role, playing alongside Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. Although that experiment didn't work out, Harden added years to his career, after showing he can be a second or even third option. In the 2024-25 season, the point guard has had to play as a No. 1 option, with Kawhi Leonard being ruled out indefinitely. Not to mention, Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason, so it left Harden all alone, once again.

However, his teammates have stepped up and have thrived off of Harden's playmaking. For instance, Clippers guard Norman Powell is having a career season, averaging 23.6 points per game. Even in his age 35 season, Harden is finding ways to be an effective contributor.

Some will say that he's not worthy of being in the Hall-of-Fame because he has no championships. Regardless of that, his résumé is beyond impressive, while being alongside Curry in carrying a basketball generation through the 2010s.