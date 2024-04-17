Is Lob City returning to Los Angeles? Well, probably not since DeAndre Jordan averaged 11 minutes per game with the Denver Nuggets this past season while Blake Griffin recently announced his retirement. The Los Angeles Clippers are, however, listed as the betting favorite to bring Chris Paul back in free agency, per Betonline.
It should be noted that the following odds are for if Paul does not return to the Golden State Warriors.
The Clippers currently have +300 odds on Betonline. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers (+400), Philadelphia 76ers (+800), Milwaukee Bucks (+900) and Boston Celtics/Miami Heat (both at +1200) round out the top five odds leaders to sign Paul.
Paul's contract for the 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed. The Warriors need to make a decision on Paul's deal by late June. If he enters free agency, Betonline seems to think a Clippers reunion may be in the works for the future Hall-of-Famer.
Retirement rumors swirled towards the end of the 2023-24 season. Paul, however, recently shut those rumors down.
“I’ll talk to my wife and my kids, my family, my support system, see what it looks like,” Paul said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “But this isn’t (the end of my career). I know it for sure.”
Will Chris Paul actually return to Clippers?
Paul, who will turn 39 years old in May, enjoyed some of the best years of his legendary career in Los Angeles with the Clippers.
He was traded to Los Angeles ahead of the 2011-12 season. The Clippers wanted to pair him with their star power forward, Blake Griffin.
LA proceeded to build a winning team around their stars. That winning came to fruition in the regular season, but Paul and the Clippers consistently came up short in the playoffs. Still, the Lob City Clippers played some of the most entertaining basketball ever.
Paul is one of the best passers of all-time. He excels at throwing lobs, and both Griffin and Jordan were excellent at throwing lobs down. They never won a championship together, but there were no shortage of highlight reels.
Clippers fans appreciated everything Chris Paul brought to the table. Sure, they would have loved to have seen the team at least reach the NBA Finals. Regardless, Clippers fans probably would not mind seeing CP3 return.
Russell Westbrook, another veteran guard who is currently on the Clippers, has a player option for the 2024-25 season. His decision may go a long way towards determining whether or not Los Angeles pursues guard depth.
Westbrook has been coming off the bench for LA, playing the role of backup point guard behind James Harden. Harden will be a free agent as well, so bringing Paul back could make sense for the Clippers.
Paul's future in the NBA
In the end, Paul is not going to produce All-Star numbers like he once did. There was a time when CP3 was regarded as the best point guard in the NBA.
With that being said, Paul is still going to find ways to get teammates involved and record assists. In 2023-24, Paul averaged just 9.2 points per game, which was a career-low. He was able to still average a respectable 6.8 assists per outing, though.
So Clippers fans, do you think the team should pursue Chris Paul if the Warriors decide not to bring him back?