76ers guard Patrick Beverley talks about how the Clippers will perform in the regular season in comparison to the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley gave his thoughts on the Los Angeles Clippers and how they'll perform in the regular season compared to the playoffs. On FanDuel's show “Run It Back,” the 35-year old said that the team who just made the trade for James Harden will be “awful” now, but will be “dangerous” in the post-season.

“They going to be an awful regular season, but will be a dangerous playoff team, because the playoff are all about matchups,” Beverley said. “But when it comes to the [regular season], they going to be God awful. It's going to be one person that's left out. It's just camaraderie, they ain't spent a lot of time with each other.”

Since the Clippers traded for James Harden, the team hasn't won a single game at 0-4. However, for Beverley, it's due to adding a player like Harden who wasn't with the team since training camp.

“It's hard when you have guys who haven't been in training camp with you and don't know the plays. And James [Harden] trying to not step on nobody's toes,” Beverley said. “So there's going to be an odd-man out and they have to pick who that's going to be.”

Beverley went on to say there has to be chemistry built and for the star players to take on roles they might not be originally comfortable with. He made an example that one game, one superstar has to focus on the defensive side of the ball.

However, he believes the team has the understanding that the sole goal is to make it to the playoffs. So far though, the Clippers are 3-6 which puts them at 11th in the Western Conference. Their next game is against the Denver Nuggets tomorrow as a part of the NBA In-season tournament.