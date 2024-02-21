Both teams are playing extremely well this season, with L.A. rebounding from an early season slump that saw them start 8-10.

We've got the L.A. Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Results Simulated with NBA 2K24. Both teams are playing extremely well this season, with L.A. rebounding from an early season slump that saw them start 8-10. Since then they've gone 28-10 and are directly by OKC in the Western Conference Standings. Meanwhile, the Thunder remain just a game and a half behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a chance to catch up if they win on Thursday night.

Clippers vs. Thunder Results Simulated With NBA 2K24

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the L.A. Clippers 124-122, according to our NBA 2K24 Simulation. However, before we step into the details, we want to clarify a few things.

Firstly, we tried using the most updated rosters on NBA 2K24. However, considering that some players are considered day-to-day on their injury reports, we won't know the full lineups until the game actually starts. Therefore, we just went with what we knew for sure in terms of roster lineups and such. We also put the AI at Hall-Of-Fame Difficulty while setting quarters to 12 minutes. Without further ado, let's dive into the details.

TEAM QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL L.A. 28 26 31 37 122 OKC 32 27 34 31 124

Overall, this closely contested matchup between both teams continued all the way until the final minutes. While OKC slowly built up a lead in the first three quarters, L.A. almost rallied in the end for a comeback. In fact, until the final buzzer, L.A. had a chance to win this one.

However, thanks to the efforts of Chet Holmgren and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, OKC's offense remained unstoppable for most the affair. The two stars combined for a total of 77 points in 76 minutes of play. Furthermore, Holmgren converted 16-0f-20 free throws while adding 11 rebounds to his stat total. Gilgeous-Alexander passed the ball often, earning 14 total assists throughout the affair.

Additionally, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams added more support, combining for 27 total points, 9 rebounds, and seven assists. However, the Thunder hurt themselves at multiple points, turning over the ball 8 times in the affair. Thankfully, they only allowed 9 points off turnovers.

Meanwhile, L.A.'s top three players, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George all played very well. All three players scored 20+ points, with Leonard leading the charge (31). However, the Clippers were hurt by a big discrepancy in offensive percentages. In fact, the Thunder outperformed L.A. in Field Goals, Three-Pointers, and Free Throws. Despite gaining more Time of Possession, the Clippers were unable to mount a comeback.

Overall, the Clippers managed to make the score 122-123 when Terance Mann made a three-point shot. In less than two seconds, they fouled Josh Giddey, who missed a free-throw. However, with one last shot, the Clippers tried but missed, losing the game 124-122.

The game itself made for one of the most entertaining simulations we've done yet. Both teams look to be solid playoff contenders, should they continue to perform well. However, they still have a lot to prove as we head into the final stretch of the season.

Additionally, check out some important game stats:

STAT L.A. Clippers Oklahoma City Thunder Field Goals 48/89 (54%) 49/79 (62%) 3-Pointers 16/36 (44%) 8/17 (47%) Free Throws 10/13 (77%) 18/22 (82%) Offensive Rebounds 8 4 Defensive Rebounds 30 36 Steals 8 6 Blocks 0 3 Turnovers (Points Off) 7 (10) 8 (9) Team Fouls 14 9

Biggest Lead 5 11

Time of Possession 24:17 23:41

To be honest, we couldn't tell you if this prediction feels accurate. We honestly feel either team could win this matchup this Thursday. With the 2nd place spot of the Western Conference up for grabs, both teams desperately need this win.

The biggest challenge for both teams is trying to overcome the Timberwolves, who reign at the top spot of the Western Conference. While we believe all three teams should make the playoffs, grabbing that No. 1 Seed goes a long way to winning it all. So a win tomorrow night definitely helps both teams a lot.

We hope you enjoyed this NBA 2K24 Simulation between the Clippers-Thunder matchup, which you can watch above. If you're interested in checking individual player stats skip to about 1:27:20 for player stats and more. The L.A. Clippers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday Night at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT.

