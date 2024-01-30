The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Washington Wizards as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers are now coming off their first loss in their last six games as they look to get back on track when they head out on the road to take on the Washington Wizards in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Clippers-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Los Angeles (30-15) was on a tear coming into their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road but the Cavaliers defense stifled the Clippers' star players holding Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook to just 37 combined points in a 118-108 loss. They now sit in 4th place in the Western Conference just right behind the top three teams in the conference as they look to make some ground at those at the top when they head to Washington to take on the Wizards in this Wednesday night matchup.

Washington (9-37) comes into this game off back-to-back victories for the first time all season when they defeated the two worst teams in the NBA the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons. They head home after two games on the road as they get into the thick of things when they start their homestand against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers. The Wizards had a collective effort in their most recent win against the Spurs on Monday night and they will need more of the same when they play host to the Clippers this Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Wizards Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Washington Wizards: +12.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +600

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The LA Clippers are coming into Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards with a lot to prove. After a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, the Clippers need to get back on track if they want to make a serious run at the NBA championship. The Wizards, on the other hand, are just trying to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference standings.

Kawhi Leonard is a championship-proven closer, and his offensive versatility is a nightmare for any defense. George, even in his twilight years, brings veteran savvy and clutch shooting. Westbrook's relentless energy and Harden's offensive maestro skills add another layer of dominance. The Wizards, while boasting talent like Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, simply lack the star power to match this Clippers' constellation.

Tyronn Lue has built a defensive juggernaut in LA. With Leonard and George locking down the perimeter, and Westbrook and Harden terrorizing passing lanes, the Clippers can turn any possession into a transition nightmare. The Wizards' offense, while improved, relies heavily on isolation plays and hero ball exactly what the Clippers' defensive scheme is built to feast on.

Remember, this Clippers team has a chip on its shoulder. Last season's early playoff exit still stings, and they're coming into this season with a renewed sense of purpose. Expect a focused and determined effort from this veteran squad, especially on the road where they thrive under pressure.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Sure, the LA Clippers strut into Washington D.C. on Wednesday night draped in star power and dripping with championship pedigree. Kawhi Leonard's icy veins, Paul George's two-way dominance, James Harden's offensive wizardry, and Russell Westbrook's relentless motor have analysts licking their chops and penciling the Clippers in for an easy cover against the +12.5 spread. But hold your horses, basketball fans, because the Washington Wizards might just have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Don't underestimate the energy of a rabid Capital One Arena crowd hungry for a statement win. The Wizards faithful can turn this game into a pressure cooker for the Clippers, especially if Poole and Kuzma get hot early. Remember, home court has sprung upsets before, and the Wizards are ready to unleash the fury of the red tide.

Jordan Poole is no longer just Steph Curry's understudy. He's become a microwave scorer in his own right, capable of erupting for 30-point nights on any given night. His confidence is skyrocketing, and his step-back jumper is Steph-esque in its lethality. If Poole gets going against the Clippers' suspect perimeter defense, the Wizards could be in for a long, happy night.

Kyle Kuzma is blossoming into a legitimate All-Star contender. His offensive repertoire is expanding, and his defensive intensity is becoming contagious. He can stretch the floor with his improved three-point shot, bully smaller defenders down low, and make hustle plays that ignite the crowd. With Bradley Beal sidelined, Kuzma is ready to step into the lead scoring role and show the world what he's made of.

Final Clippers-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Wizards shouldn't be underestimated, especially with the electric Poole and the ever-improving Kuzma. But facing the Clippers' star-studded lineup and defensive prowess on Wednesday night feels like a mismatch waiting to happen. The points may look daunting, but for bettors willing to ride the storm, the Clippers offer a chance to witness a masterclass in offensive and defensive dominance. So buckle up, basketball fans, because Kawhi and company are about to clip the Wizards' wings and soar past the spread.

Final Clippers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -12.5 (-110), Over 239.5 (-110)