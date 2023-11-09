While they seemingly have very little in common, this WWE Hall of Famer compared the confounding popularity of Orange Cassidy and CM Punk.

On paper, CM Punk and Orange Cassidy really don't have a whole lot in common.

Sure, both sell a lot of merch, and they've both not only been members of the AEW roster but have held championships with the brand, but other than that, they've never worked a program together, let alone wrestled a match, and go about their business in very different ways.

And yet, in the opinion of Road Dogg, the WWE Hall of Famer who now spends much of his time on his podcast Oh, You Didn't Know? there is one thing that brings the duo together, namely that he doesn't understand why either performer is particularly popular.

Addressing Cassidy specifically in a segment on his show, Dogg explained that he doesn't necessarily get why fans like OC, which is a problem he's found with Punk, too.

“I've seen him work, and he's pretty great. Yeah. So, I don't understand. And if the answer is, ‘Cause you're old, and so you don't understand.' I get that, but I also think that's a cop-out answer because you don't understand either. You just like it and I just don't. You know what I mean? Like let's not get down to brass tacks because we'll both be right and we'll both be wrong,” Road Dogg said via SEScoops.

“Everybody loved CM Punk too. I never got it. Never understood it. Cuts a decent promo. Good, in today’s world. Never got the rest of it. Let’s lay it on. If we’re getting heat, let’s get it.”

Asked to dig a little deeper into his take on Punk, which is very much a newsworthy statement, Dogg noted that, while he gets the appeal of the “Best in the World,” he just never quite connected with him.

“I know who he is. I honestly don’t get it. I don’t get it. If the guy can work great, and I’ve seen him work, and he’s pretty great…I don’t know what I don’t understand,” Road Dogg noted via 411 Mania. “If the answer is, ‘Because you’re old, and so you don’t understand,’ I get that. But I also think that’s a cop-out answer because you don’t understand either. You just like it, and I just don’t. Let’s not get down to brass tacks because we’ll both be right and we’ll both be wrong. If you do like him, then all that stupid crap he does makes perfect sense to you, and you love it. If you don’t, you can’t get past it. I know I’m in the minority here, and I got no problem doing that, but I’m allowed to have my own sense about things and opinions.”

While it's understandable that someone like Road Dogg might not be the biggest fan of CM Punk, as he truly isn't for everyone and can get incredibly taxing depending on the storyline he's placed in, admitting that he's not a fan in such a nonchalant manor is much more surprising as if there's one thing the “Second City Saint” has in spades, it's a passionate fanbase who will follow him just about anywhere. If Punk starts wrestling again full-time and Dogg has to cover him, he should expect more than a few nasty comments sent his way if he starts to take shots at the “Best in the World.”

Booker T could see CM Punk back in WWE.

Discussing the prospects of where CM Punk will wrestle next following his departure from AEW on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that, in his opinion, he could see the “Best in the World” make his way back to WWE and even The Ultimate Warrior ended up returning to the promotion after his incredible exit in the 1990s.

“I could see CM Punk wanting to find his way back into the WWE. I could see that,” Booker T said via Fightful. “We’re talking about it right now. Also, I’m gonna go out on a limb here. I’m not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don’t know, I can’t say. But I do know that just about everybody that’s left WWE has come back, no matter what problems they’ve had. Even The Ultimate Warrior, I don’t think anybody thought The Ultimate Warrior would come back.”

Alright, is Punk really at the same level as The Ultimate Warrior? No, while he is one of the more volatile performers of the last 20 years, especially as a main event-caliber talent, TNA has already made it clear that would sign Punk if he wanted a contract, and it's safe to say multiple other promotions would feel the same way, too. Does WWE fall into that category? Fans will have to wait until Survivor Series and beyond to find out.