Ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes visited the home of the Raiders, Allegiant Stadium.

A new photo shared to X, formerly Twitter, shows Rhodes at Allegiant Stadium in the endzone. As he looks at the opposite end of the stadium, the Undisputed WWE Championship lays on the ground next to him.

Currently, it is unknown who Rhodes will face at WrestleMania 41. He has had marquee matchups at the Showcase of the Immortals since rejoining the company in 2022. He first faced Seth Rollins as a surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38.

The following year, Rhodes faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, he lost that matchup and would wait a year before his rematch. At WrestleMania XL, Rhodes pulled double duty, teaming with Rollins to take on Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the main event of Night 1. The next night, he faced Reigns for the championship once again.

The second time was the charm, as Rhodes dethroned Reigns after a reign that lasted over 1,300 days. Rhodes has since held the championship for 200 days with championship successful defenses against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa.

At WrestleMania 41, Rhodes is destined for another high-profile matchup. Another match against Reigns or the Rock could be in the cards. Or maybe he will finally have his long-awaited feud with former Legacy teammate Randy Orton.

Cody Rhodes rise to WWE Champion

Early in his career, Rhodes failed to capitalize on his potential. He joined WWE in 2006 and was a part of their Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) promotion until 2007.

In 2008, Rhodes joined Orton and Ted DiBiase to form Legacy. The stable remained together until WrestleMania XXVI, when they faced in a triple-threat match. Orton ultimately won the feud.

He then became “Dashing” (and later “Undashing”) Cody Rhodes from 2010-11. Rhodes later won the Intercontinental Championship before forming tag teams with Damien Sandow and his brother Goldust.

After becoming Stardust, Rhodes left WWE in 2016. He then did the rounds on the independent circuit, appearing in Ring of Honor, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA)/Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

He also helped get All Elite Wrestling (AEW) off the ground in 2018. Rhodes remained with the company, becoming the inaugural TNT Champion during his tenure before leaving in 2022.

Shortly after, Rhodes returned to WWE with his “American Nightmare” persona. Rhodes was quickly inserted as one of the WWE's top babyfaces. He won the Royal Rumble in 2023, setting up his first match with Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Despite losing, Rhodes continued his rise to the top of WWE. He may not have been the top champion, but he was entrenched in a three-match feud with Brock Lesnar.

Later in the year, Rhodes feuded with Judgment Day. He competed in a WarGames match along with Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Orton against Judgment Day.

In 2024, Rhodes won a second straight Royal Rumble. Since winning the Undisputed WWE Champion, Rhodes has carried the SmackDown brand as their top champion. He recently teamed with Reigns to take on the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.