Cody Rhodes aims to main event the WWE's forthcoming WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas for a third straight year — but will it be against Roman Reigns or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes teased Bad Blood, the WWE's next PLE. He teased that there would be “big title implications” for Crown Jewel, the following PLE.

However, he then added that he is striving to main event WrestleMania 41. He said that it would be “bigger than anyone anticipated.”

What could this mean? Rhodes will likely be in a high-profile feud heading into the match, perhaps still as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Either way, topping WrestleMania XL

Being in the main event is a huge accomplishment. Reigns holds the record for the most WrestleMania main events with nine. To his credit, Rhodes is climbing the mountain with three under his belt.

Having a two-night WrestleMania format helps. That helped give Reigns his eighth and ninth main events, which tied and surpassed Hulk Hogan's previous record of eight.

Who will Cody Rhodes face at WrestleMania 41?

The two most likely options to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 are Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He has unfinished business with both of them — it could be a triple threat match with all three.

After his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the host asked Rhodes about a big return at Bad Blood. McAfee said he heard the “big guy” is coming back. Rhodes replied, “Which one?”

Who they are referring to is unknown, but could it be The Rock? He was last seen on the RAW after WrestleMania XL, where he whispered something in Rhodes' ear, indicating he was not done with him.

Now that The Smashing Machine, his next movie role, has wrapped, his schedule could be open. The Rock coming back in time for Survivor Series: War Games would be huge, especially if Reigns and Rhodes team again to take on the Bloodline.

It is also possible that Rhodes will take on his former mentor and Evolution stablemate Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. While they are currently allies, the WWE has been planting the seeds for an eventual heel turn from Orton. A WrestleMania match between the two would be an emotional battle.

From undesirable to undeniable

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Rhodes has become their top babyface. He raised his stock during his time away from WWE after leaving the company years ago. His popularity is almost unmatched on the roster.

At WrestleMania XL, Rhodes finally finished the story and defeated Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This put an end to his two-year quest to win the title his late father, Dusty Rhodes, never won.

He has since defended the title against AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Solo Sikoa. During his match against Sikoa at SummerSlam, Reigns made his long-awaited return to WWE.

Reigns has since been taking on the new Bloodline, led by Sikoa. He and Rhodes will team up to face Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at the upcoming Bad Blood PLE. This is the first time the two rivals have worked together.