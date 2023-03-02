Two of the Pac-12’s best will throw down on the hardwood on this Thursday night as the Arizona State Sun Devils take on the UCLA Bruins. It is time to check out our college basketball odds series where our Arizona State-UCLA prediction and pick will be unveiled.

After capturing their first Pac-12 regular season title since the 2012-2013 season in their stout road win in Boulder over Colorado on Sunday, the Bruins now will shift their attention to securing a top-seed in the NCAA Tournament with some more victories down the stretch. Winners in eight-straight games, is there anything that can slow down these Bruins?

In one of the more wild finishes that you’ll ever see in the world of college basketball, the Sun Devils storm into Pasadena after pulling off the unthinkable. With only seconds remaining and trailing their in-state rivals in Arizona by two points, guard Desmond Cambridge fired up a half-court heave that swished through with no time remaining and ultimately giving ASU a monumental win for their NCAA Tournament chances. Now sitting at 20-9, another upset win over the fourth-ranked Bruins would almost guarantee Arizona State a spot in the big dance later this month.

Here are the Arizona State-UCLA college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-UCLA Odds

Arizona State: +11.5 (-110)

UCLA: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread

With one of the tougher road trips that the Sun Devils have endured all year long, one more challenging stop before returning home awaits them as they tip off with a UCLA squad that last defeated them by twelve points on Jan. 19th in Tempe. Nevertheless, the raw statistics on paper suggest that ASU certainly has what it takes to shock the basketball world yet again, as they have rattled off wins in four of their last five contests.

In order to at least capture a covering of the spread, the Sun Devils will need to find a way to defend the paint against a Bruins team that loves to make a living for themselves down low. While Arizona State can often shoot themselves in the feet by settling for contested jumpers from the outside, remaining aggressive and getting the Bruins’ big men in foul trouble throughout the contest will prove to be critical. Since UCLA boasts a significant amount of length both offensively and defensively, taking advantage of the Bruins being too aggressive on their closeouts and even standing firm in the pain en route to some offensive fouls could prove to be the difference in whether or not ASU can cover.

Simply put, the Sun Devils’ biggest strength still happens to be their ability to rebound the basketball. With the third-most rebounds per game in the conference, eliminating the Bruins getting second-chance opportunities on the glass and converting that to some offensive rebounds of their own will give the Sun Devils more chances to inflict damage offensively.

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread

Few teams around the country have as lethal of a one-two punch with their guards than the one that UCLA possesses in Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Not only is this dynamic duo UCLA’s two leading scorers entering play on this Thursday, but they also have the perfect amount of skill and experience to get the job done against a petty Sun Devils squad.

First things first, UCLA would surely like to string together a better performance from beyond the arc than what they put together against Colorado. Although the Bruins were able to outlast the Buffaloes by holding them without a made bucket in the final 4:11 of regulation, UCLA only went 1-14 from downtown in that contest. As a whole, the Bruins shoot 35% from three which is the third-best mark in the Pac-12. If UCLA has another dreadful outing from three-point range, then covering the spread may end up being impossible.

Nevertheless, the Bruins still hold a considerable talent edge in comparison to what the Sun Devils have, as it wouldn’t be a surprise for UCLA to pull away late in this one in large part to the big-time names on this roster. Like previously mentioned, Jaime Jaquez may be the best player on both ends of the floor as he remains an absolute force with his offensive skillset and swarming defense. Averaging 17.0 points per game and hauling in eight rebounds per contest as well, it is hard to believe tray Jaquez won’t have his way with an undersized Sun Devils bunch.

Final Arizona State-UCLA Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, Arizona State has passed the eye test and are putting together a steady resume that is making it near impossible for the NCAA Tournament committee to ignore, but even covering the spread on the road against a team like UCLA will prove to be a very difficult task.

Final Arizona State-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -11.5 (-110)