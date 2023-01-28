The Clemson Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Clemson Florida State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Clemson Florida State.

The Clemson Tigers have been one of the biggest surprises of the college basketball season. No one had them winning the ACC regular season championship, but the Tigers could very possibly attain that goal. They currently lead the conference with a 9-1 record. Virginia is in second place at 7-2 and could move to 8-2 with a win over Boston College on Saturday. Clemson will eventually play Virginia as the ACC season continues, but if the Tigers want a cushion, they need to keep winning games against the middle and lower tiers of the conference schedule. Florida State has had a difficult season, but as we will explain, the Seminoles are not the same team they were in November and December.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Clemson-Florida State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Florida State Odds

Clemson Tigers: -2.5 (-104)

Florida State Seminoles: +2.5 (-118)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clemson vs. Florida State

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. PT

Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread

This is a tough, resilient, clutch Clemson team. The Tigers have come through a lot of close shaves so far this season. They have shown an ability to maintain their poise and composure in late-game situations. They get the big stop. They score the big basket. Some teams go through a season and consistently display a knack for making the important plays. Clemson has been such a team through 10 ACC games.

Florida State is an improving team, but the Seminoles don’t have the same track record of regularly coming through when it really matters. Clemson has a lot more muscle memory in terms of handling stressful moments and dealing with the ups and downs of games. FSU just got boatraced by Miami at home. That result could spill into this game. Clemson is the more confident, in-form team, and that should matter when making a betting play on this game. Clemson’s only ACC loss was a game in which it allowed 87 points at Wake Forest. Florida State does not have the high-end weapons to torch Clemson’s defense and put the Tigers in real trouble.

Why Florida State Could Cover the Spread

The Seminoles are not the same team which struggled so badly in the first two months of the season. Florida State lost to an atrocious Stanford team. It lost to Troy. It lost to a lot of teams it ordinarily would beat, if we consider the point that Florida State made the Sweet 16 or better in the 2018 and 2021 seasons and was headed for a No. 2 overall seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament before that event was canceled because of the pandemic. This season has fallen far below Florida State’s recent standard of play. However, help has arrived.

Florida State freshman guard Baba Miller, a highly-touted recruit, was allowed to play by the NCAA after a lengthy and — many believe — unfair suspension. Getting him onto the floor and into the lineup has improved the Seminoles, who have more quality players available now and are playing like it. For all the struggles of this team through December, the Noles are 5-5 in the ACC and could legitimately finish in the upper half of the conference. This is not the doormat we saw for much of December.

Final Clemson-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game, given the uncertainties surrounding Florida State. The Seminoles are a different team. That’s not the kind of team you want to bet for or against.

Final Clemson-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Clemson -2.5