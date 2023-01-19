The Michigan Wolverines (10-7) visit the Maryland Terrapins (11-6) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Maryland prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Michigan has lost two of its last three games but is coming off a win over Northwestern and sits at 4-2 and in third place in the Big 10. The Wolverines covered 53% of their games while 59% went over the projected point total. Maryland has lost three of their last four games and sits at 2-4 and tied for 11th place in the Big 10. The Terrapins covered 59% of their games while 71% went under. This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Michigan dominated Maryland at home earlier this month, 81-46.

Here are the Michigan-Maryland college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Maryland Odds

Michigan: +2.5 (-105)

Maryland: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Michigan vs. Maryland

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Despite losing two of their last three games, Michigan has a great chance to cover tonight as road underdogs after they dominated Maryland a few weeks ago. Although they have seven losses, five of those games were decided by six points or less. Despite that, the advanced metrics do not seem to favor the Wolverines. Michigan sits at No. 53 in KenPom and No. 75 in NET. That is largely due to their 0-6 record in Quad 1 matchups in addition to a Quad 4 loss. Thus, Wolverines have some work to do as they are not currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan features a solid offense that ranks 58th in scoring (76.1 PPG). They do a good job making the right decisions and limiting mistakes on offense as they rank 40th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.3) and turn the ball over at the fourth-lowest rate (12.4%). The Wolverines get off to hot starts as they average the 31st-most first-half point in the country. While they don’t have a particularly strong defense, they at least clean up the defensive glass well where they rank 12th in defensive rebounding (26.7 RPG).

Offensively, Michigan is led by star center Hunter Dickinson. The 7’1″ junior averages the third-most points (17.8 PPG) and fifth-most rebounds (8.9 RPG) in the Big 10. Additionally, he ranks fourth in the conference in blocks with 1.7 BPG. He is a very consistent force on offense but went nuclear in their previous matchup with Maryland. Dickinson scored 32 points, corralled 12 rebounds, and blocked two shots in their resounding victory.

It is hardly a one-man-show in Ann Arbor, however, as freshman wing Jett Howard is a serious contender for Big 10 Freshman of the Year. Howard averages 15.5 PPG while shooting 45% from the floor. He’s a lights-out three-point shooter as he averages 2.8 threes per game while shooting them at a 40% clip. Howard is coming off the best two-game stretch of his career, having scored 50 points and drained 11 threes across his last two games.

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread

Maryland is one of the most jackal-and-hyde teams in the country despite their 11-6 record. Of their six losses, four have come by at least 14 points. That includes the 35-point thrashing they took in Ann Arbor earlier this month. That being said, Maryland still finds itself in good fortunes with the advanced metrics. The Terrapins sit at No. 43 in KenPom and No. 48 in NET thanks largely to a 4-6 record in Quad 1 and 2 matchups. They are currently projected as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland is a defensive-minded team that ranks 54th in points allowed (64.9 Opp. PPG). They are especially well-equipped to defend the outside shot as they rank 17th in threes allowed (5.5 Opp. 3PM/Game). That being said, the Terrapins struggle on the glass, ranking 108th in rebound rate. Those struggles were on full display in their earlier loss to Michigan where they were outrebounded 49-30.

Maryland is led by senior guard Jahmir Young. The Charlotte transfer leads the team with 15.2 PPG despite not quite finding his outside shot yet. A career-34% three-point shooter, Young shoots just 29% from beyond the arc this season. He struggled mightily in their loss to the Wolverines, scoring just 5 points on 2/9 shooting.

The X-factor for Maryland is forward Julian Reese. The 6’9″ sophomore averages 10 PPG and leads the team with 6.8 RPG. His 66% field goal percentage ranks second in the Big 10 as he is highly efficient when aggressive. Maryland is 5-2 when he scores double-digit points – something he’s done in each of his last two games.

Final Michigan-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Michigan crushed Maryland in their previous meeting and yet find themselves as underdogs tonight. Ride the Wolverines’ spread in a game they could easily win outright.

Final Michigan-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Michigan +2.5 (-105)