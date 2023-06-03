Virginia Tech looks to find their way and win some games in 2023. We are here to share our college football odds series by making a Virginia Tech over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Virginia Tech Hokies had a poor season after going 3-8, including 1-6 in the ACC. Ultimately, nothing worked for the Hokies as they struggled constantly throughout the season.

It started with a 20-17 loss at Old Dominion. However, they bounced back with a 27-10 win at Boston College. The Hokies followed that up with a 27-7 win over Wofford. However, the train fell off the tracks and skidded into the field following that because the Hokies lost seven games in a row to derail their season. It started with a 33-10 loss to West Virginia. Then, they lost 41-10 loss at North Carolina. But they also lost 45-29 on the road against Pittsburgh. Next, they fell 20-14 to Miami.

The skid continued with a 27-21 loss at NC State. Next, they lost a nailbiter 28-27 to Georgia Tech. The Hokies finished the losing streak with a 24-7 loss at Duke. Finally, they won a game after beating Liberty 23-22. But that would be the end of their season because of the Virginia tragedy, which saw three players die in a shooting.

Virginia Tech lost one player to the NFL as the Kansas City Chiefs took safety Chammari Conner with the 119th pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Now, the Hokies must find someone to replace him.

The Hokies endured their third losing season. Therefore, they will do everything in their power to turn that around and build toward a better future.

Why Virginia Tech Can Win 5.5 Games

There is some good news here. First, they will have better pass-catchers. Some of the talents at wide receiver include Ali Jennings, Jaylin Lane, and Da'Quan Felton. Significantly, Jennings caught 54 catches for 959 yards and nine touchdowns at Old Dominion. Lane caught 69 passes for 940 yards with five touchdowns during his year at Middle Tennessee. Additionally, Felton caught 39 passes for 573 yards for seven touchdowns for the Norfolk Spartans.

The defense gets a boost as linebacker Alan Tisdale returns from injury. Thus, he can make a contribution right away as the Hokies look to build more pressure up the middle to stop teams from gashing them repeatedly with the running game. Dorian Strong will also return from an injury and expects to make an impact. Furthermore, the secondary will get a boost from Nasir Peoples and Jalen Stroman, who give quarterbacks second thoughts before targeting them. Therefore, expect the defense to continue to play strong football.

Virginia Tech will win six games with an improved offense and a three-headed offensive attack. Then, the defense will continue to improve.

Why Virginia Tech Can Not Win 5.5 Games

The quarterback situation is so messy. Somehow, Grant Wells is the option and that is not a good thing. He will battle newcomer Kyron Drones for the starting job. Thus, we will see how the former four-star recruit does in his battle with Wells. The one knock on Drones is that he is learning a new offense. However, he will only have to do better than Wells, who tossed 2,171 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a quarterback rating of 45.9.

The running game was terrible in 2022, with an average of 110 rushing yards per game. Furthermore, they just lost two starters on the line, as their left tackle and center have departed. It ultimately means that Malachi Thomas must stay healthy to give them some semblance of a chance to move the ball down the field.

But the defense also lost a significant piece as defensive end Tyjuan Garbutt and linebacker Dax Hollifield are both gone. Amazingly, Garbutt led the team in tackles and sacks, while Hollifield was second. But the defense was not as great as their talent indicates. Somehow, they only created nine takeaways.

Virginia Tech will not win six games because there are too many questions at quarterback, running back, and the offensive line. Additionally, the secondary must do more than just be intimidating.

Final Virginia Tech Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech still looks like the worst team in the ACC. Ultimately, it means that every other team in their conference will take advantage of this and defeat them. They might improve by one or two games. However, asking for six wins is too much.

Final Virginia Tech Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 wins: -148