The college football transfer portal is open. Dillon Gabriel and other QB's look for new homes. Here's our transfer portal predictions.

Since its implementation in the fall of 2018, the college football transfer portal has increasingly gotten intriguing by the year. That's due partly to its sheer volume of players who have entered (and re-entered) every season, with a great portion of those players being quarterbacks. This year, it's at its apex, with nearly 100 quarterbacks who have entered their name in the portal, according to ON3.

The transfer portal has given players a better sense of autonomy, which is undoubtedly freeing. But the real influencer behind the portal's movement is NIL. Now, even with success at previous schools, players, especially quarterbacks, are being courted and enticed with seven-figure options to come join other schools. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule even spoke of this and how top-tier quarterbacks in the portal are costly.

Out of the current 96 quarterbacks in the transfer portal, not all will be as highly sought after as others. But the top names — those like Dillon Gabriel, Kyle McCord and Riley Leonard — will have no problem finding a new home. Let's now get into to where these quarterbacks could end up by make some predictions.

Riley Leonard, Duke

Prediction: Notre Dame

Duke's dynamic quarterback, Riley Leonard, seems poised for a potential move to Notre Dame, adding to the Fighting Irish's trend of acquiring talented quarterbacks from the ACC, like they did with Wake Forest's Sam Hartman last season.

Leonard, known for his dual-threat prowess, has accumulated an impressive 1,224 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns during his three-year tenure at Duke. In 2022, he showcased his passing skills with a season-high of 2,947 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a mere six interceptions.

If Leonard doesn't end up South Bend, it will be very surprising.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Prediction: Oregon

Transitioning to the west, Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel might be the next quarterback sensation for Oregon, following in the footsteps of Bo Nix. Gabriel, who spent two seasons with the Sooners after transferring from UCF, boasts a remarkable record of over 14,000 passing yards and a completion rate exceeding 63% over five college seasons.

Head coach Dan Lanning and Oregon are in a win now mode, and with a quarterback with as much experience as Gabriel, who will likewise fit well in to the Ducks' offensive system, this would be a great fit.

Dante Moore, UCLA

Prediction: Michigan

Dante Moore is on the move, with a couple schools that could be in the mix, with Michigan being one of those. The Wolverines will likely be facing a question mark at quarterback in 2024, among other areas. So they could greatly benefit from Moore's prowess. As a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2023 from Detroit, it would make a lot of sense for Moore to find his way to Ann Arbor, although East Lansing isn't that far either. The former Bruin threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in his freshman year with UCLA.

Moore's biggest flaw is that he's inexperienced and didn't have a great first year at UCLA. However, a change of scenery, as we've seen before with transfers, could do him some good.

Will Howard, Kansas State

Prediction: USC

How do you replace Caleb Williams? Honestly, you can't but you can try with Kansas State's seasoned quarterback, Will Howard, who might find a new home at USC, filling the void left by the anticipated departure of Williams. Howard's experience, combined with his running abilities, makes him an attractive prospect after a successful stint with the Wildcats, amassing 2,643 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 364 rushing yards with nine touchdowns in his best year.

Cam Ward, Washington State

Prediction: Miami

Cam Ward, who made waves at Washington State after originally transferring from Incarnate Word, could be one of the more impressive quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Ward's impressive stats include over 6,400 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, and 11 rushing scores during his two seasons with the Cougars.

This would be a perceivably gigantic get for Mario Cristobal and Miami, who are desperately needing to replenish their quarterback room after Tyler Van Dyke likewise entered the portal. It would also perhaps be the offensive spark they've been looking for at the position.

DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State

Prediction: Florida State

Former Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is eyeing a potential move to Florida State, offering the Seminoles a solid replacement for Jordan Travis. The former Clemson quarterback would obviously have some familiarity with the ACC conference. Uiagalelei's adaptability and impressive career stats of 8,319 passing yards, 57 touchdowns, and 1,132 rushing yards with 21 scores make him an enticing prospect.

Miami, in need of a quarterback after Tyler Van Dyke's departure, could secure Ohio State's Kyle McCord. In his first year as a starter, McCord led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record, accumulating 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and a 65.8% completion rate.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Prediction: Washington

Mississippi State's prolific passer, Will Rogers, could seamlessly transition to Washington's high-flying passing attack following the expected departure of Michael Penix Jr. Rogers didn't transition well to the new offensive system that was opposite of Mike Leach's Air-Raid system. That makes him a prime candidate to join Kalen DeBoer in Washington. Rogers' impressive stats include 12,315 passing yards, 94 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions in his four-year tenure with the Bulldogs.

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Prediction: SMU

Tyler Van Dyke, the veteran quarterback from Miami, might find a new home at Mississippi State, stepping into the void left by Will Rogers. However, Van Dyke's best season was when he was under now SMU head coach Rhett Lashley. With three significant seasons under his belt, Van Dyke brings experience and a track record of 7,478 passing yards, 54 touchdowns, but a less-than-desired 23 interceptions.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Prediction: Auburn

Lastly, Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall, who briefly entered the transfer portal last season, could finally find his way to the plains, playing for Hugh Freeze Auburn. With 10,005 career passing yards, 88 touchdowns, and 1,113 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns, McCall offers a versatile threat — provided he remains injury-free — that Freeze would gladly welcome after a year of subpar play in 2023.

As the quarterback dominoes begin to fall, these predictions provide a glimpse into potential shifts in the college football landscape. However, the fluid nature of the transfer portal suggests that the quarterback market will continue to evolve in the coming days. As of Dec. 5, the portal this season has had a 44% increase of entries, per The Athletic.