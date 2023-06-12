The Colorado Buffaloes football program went 1-11 a season ago and fired Karl Dorrell halfway through. They then made the decision to hire Deion Sanders, and he has quickly rejuvenated this program in just a matter of months.

The Buffs have added a ton of players in the transfer portal and have been active on the recruiting front, including adding a pair of four-star players this past weekend. They face TCU in Week One in Coach Prime's first game with Colorado, and he made a bold prediction while discussing the program during The Joel Klatt Show.

“I want it all. I don't want a sip. I want to get full…I don't need no pot pie where I gotta put it in the oven for 45 minutes…I ain't got time for that process. I want it now, and I want it all.”

“I want it now and I want it all”@CUBuffsFootball Head Coach @DeionSanders tells @JoelKlatt he believes he has a team that can compete Week 1 at TCU 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZK3s5i9KrZ — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) June 12, 2023

When asked about the opening game against TCU and if his team has a chance, Deion Sanders didn't hesitate one bit: “I don't think. I know. Yes. Yes.”

The Buffs have so many new faces, including five-star player Cormani McClain and two-way star Travis Hunter, who followed Sanders over from Jackson State. The Buffs' quarterback is Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, and the offense and defense are filled with playmakers in what has become an unbelievable roster turnaround.

It's a tough schedule in a loaded Pac-12 Conference, and adding so many new players and coaches always makes things a bit difficult in the first season. Nonetheless, Deion Sanders has more confidence than anybody, and it just could pay off in the long run.