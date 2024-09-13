While Thursday night's incident at Colorado football's Folsom Field was serious, it was also a situation where the jokes wrote themselves. Colorado often gets clowned, but this situation is particularly brutal.

The man was arrested on the field, via Denver 7's Sydney Isenberg.

“The Boulder Police Department said it received a call around 6:45 p.m. about several hit-and-run crashes involving the same pickup truck near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue,” Isenberg reported. “Witnesses told police that a man driving a blue pickup truck was involved in at least two hit-and-run crashes. He had also struck several trees and signs before driving away, according to police.”

This prompted fans to roast Colorado, saying that this would be its biggest highlight of the year.

“Best drive we will see at Folsom this season….” @sskapyak said on X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“This truck has more rushing yards than the Buffs,” @BugeaterNation1 said.

“Colorado’s defense really can’t stop anyone can they,” @realColeLeanord said.

“Stalled out after a 20 yard drive, ironic,” @VTexcan said.

The Buffaloes have been a national punchline after a rough start to their season. After beating FCS giant North Dakota State in a narrow 31-26 contest to open the season, they fell 28-10 to Nebraska in Week 2.

How can the program turn its season around?

Colorado football must play cleanly on both sides of the ball

When a team is struggling, it usually needs to get back to fundamentals. The Buffaloes' upcoming game against Colorado State is a good chance for a get-right performance in which they establish the run, take care of the ball, and don't give up big plays on defense.

Having a balanced offensive attack is essential, and Colorado's 16 rushing yards it produced against the Cornhuskers won't cut it. If the Buffaloes can avoid losing the turnover battle and get consistent stops on defense, they still have time to turn their season around.