We’re back with day two of the 2023 NFL Draft after a drama-filled first round. Our 2023 NFL Draft second and third-round tracker will keep you updated on everything draft-wise on Friday, including live results, the order of all second and third-round picks, trades, news, rumors, and more.

As expected, the Carolina Panthers selected Bryce Young with the first overall pick. Things got a little less predictable from there, with the Houston Texans trading up from No. 12 to No. 3 to select CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. with back-to-back picks as they accelerate their rebuild under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Indianapolis Colts found their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson at No. 4, but surprisingly Kentucky’s Will Levis slipped completely out of the first round. It’s expected that he’ll go early on Friday night.

Here’s our full 2023 NFL Draft first-round tracker from Thursday, with every pick, trade, and grades for all 31 picks included.

Our live updates on NFL Draft second and third-round results, news, picks, rumors, trades, and more are below the draft order.

2023 NFL Draft Second-Round Order and Picks

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

33. Tennessee Titans (from HOU via ARI): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

34. Detroit Lions (from ARI): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

35. Las Vegas Raiders (from IND): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

36. Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, OL, TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Derick Hall, DL, Auburn

38. Atlanta Falcons (from LV via IND): Matt Bergeron, OL, Syracuse

39. Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

41. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)

42. Green Bay Packers (from CLE via NYJ)

43. New York Jets

44. Indianapolis Colts (from ATL)

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (from SF via CAR)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Third-Round Order and Picks

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from ARI)

67. Denver Broncos (from IND)

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)

73. Houston Texans (from CLE)

74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ)

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots (from CAR)

77. Los Angeles Rams (from NE via MIA)

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Tennessee Titans (from DET via ARI)

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers (from SF)

94. Arizona Cardinals (from PHI)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

97. Washington Commanders (compensatory selection)

98. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)

99. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC via NYG, special compensatory selection)

101. San Francisco 49ers(special compensatory selection)

102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

Panthers get weapon for Bryce Young at 39 Dillon Reagan · 6 minutes ago The Carolina Panthers give rookie Bryce Young another target to throw to in fellow SEC product Jonathan Mingo, a wide receiver from Ole Miss.

Falcons trade up for OL help Dillon Reagan · 10 minutes ago The Atlanta Falcons swap picks 44 and 110 with the Indianapolis Colts for No. 38 to select Syracuse offensive lineman Matt Bergeron.

Raiders trade up to No. 35, select Darren Waller replacement Dillon Reagan · 22 minutes ago The Raiders traded picks 38 and 141 for the 35th overall section to get Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.

Titans-Cardinals trade details Dillon Reagan · 24 minutes ago In order to move up to No. 33 for Will Levis as well as the No. 81 pick, the Tennessee Titans traded the Arizona Cardinals picks 41, 72, and a third-rounder in 2024, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Titans trade up to No. 33 pick for Levis Dillon Reagan · 32 minutes ago The Tennessee Titans trade up to the No. 33 pick with the Arizona Cardinals to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. QB alert! The #Titans are taking Kentucky QB Will Levis at No. 33. His slide is finally over. He joins Ryan Tannehill, who has one year left on his contract, in Tennessee. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2023

Pittsburgh goes with Porter Jr. Dillon Reagan · 36 minutes ago Rather than trading back, the Pittsburgh Steelers stay at No. 32 and select Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Joey Porter Jr. -- now a Pittsburgh Steeler. pic.twitter.com/iFQI9sc7Ob — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2023

All in the Porter family for Pittsburgh? Dillon Reagan · 45 minutes ago If the Steelers hold at the No. 32 pick, Joey Porter Jr. is a name to watch. Before ultimately trading up to select Broderick Jones 14th overall, Pittsburgh was considering Porter Jr. at No. 17.

Falcons, Titans, Raiders, Commanders interested in No. 32 pick Dillon Reagan · 1 hour ago NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Washington Commanders are all interested in trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 32 overall pick. From NFL Draft Kickoff: There is real interest in the #Steelers pick at No. 32. pic.twitter.com/U8VrJ8uges — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

Steelers to trade back from No. 32? Dillon Reagan · 1 hour ago With the second round rapidly approaching, the Steelers have been fielding trade calls for the No. 32 overall pick to open day 2 of the NFL Draft. With Will Levis still on the board, a QB-needy team could make the leap for the Kentucky Wildcat. The feeling at 3400 So. Water Street is the Steelers will trade out of the 32nd spot in an attempt to pick up a fourth- or fifth-round pick, which they currently don't have. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 28, 2023