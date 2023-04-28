We’re back with day two of the 2023 NFL Draft after a drama-filled first round. Our 2023 NFL Draft second and third-round tracker will keep you updated on everything draft-wise on Friday, including live results, the order of all second and third-round picks, trades, news, rumors, and more.
As expected, the Carolina Panthers selected Bryce Young with the first overall pick. Things got a little less predictable from there, with the Houston Texans trading up from No. 12 to No. 3 to select CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. with back-to-back picks as they accelerate their rebuild under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.
The Indianapolis Colts found their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson at No. 4, but surprisingly Kentucky’s Will Levis slipped completely out of the first round. It’s expected that he’ll go early on Friday night.
Here’s our full 2023 NFL Draft first-round tracker from Thursday, with every pick, trade, and grades for all 31 picks included.
Our live updates on NFL Draft second and third-round results, news, picks, rumors, trades, and more are below the draft order.
2023 NFL Draft Second-Round Order and Picks
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
33. Tennessee Titans (from HOU via ARI): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
34. Detroit Lions (from ARI): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
35. Las Vegas Raiders (from IND): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
36. Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, OL, TCU
37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Derick Hall, DL, Auburn
38. Atlanta Falcons (from LV via IND): Matt Bergeron, OL, Syracuse
39. Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
40. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
41. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)
42. Green Bay Packers (from CLE via NYJ)
43. New York Jets
44. Indianapolis Colts (from ATL)
45. Green Bay Packers
46. New England Patriots
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears (from BAL)
54. Los Angeles Chargers
55. Detroit Lions (from MIN)
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
60. Cincinnati Bengals
61. Chicago Bears (from SF via CAR)
62. Philadelphia Eagles
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Third-Round Order and Picks
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Philadelphia Eagles (from ARI)
67. Denver Broncos (from IND)
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)
73. Houston Texans (from CLE)
74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ)
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots (from CAR)
77. Los Angeles Rams (from NE via MIA)
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Tennessee Titans (from DET via ARI)
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
87. Minnesota Vikings
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers (from SF)
94. Arizona Cardinals (from PHI)
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
97. Washington Commanders (compensatory selection)
98. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)
99. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
100. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC via NYG, special compensatory selection)
101. San Francisco 49ers(special compensatory selection)
102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
Panthers get weapon for Bryce Young at 39Dillon Reagan ·
The Carolina Panthers give rookie Bryce Young another target to throw to in fellow SEC product Jonathan Mingo, a wide receiver from Ole Miss.
Falcons trade up for OL helpDillon Reagan ·
The Atlanta Falcons swap picks 44 and 110 with the Indianapolis Colts for No. 38 to select Syracuse offensive lineman Matt Bergeron.
Raiders trade up to No. 35, select Darren Waller replacementDillon Reagan ·
The Raiders traded picks 38 and 141 for the 35th overall section to get Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.
Titans-Cardinals trade detailsDillon Reagan ·
In order to move up to No. 33 for Will Levis as well as the No. 81 pick, the Tennessee Titans traded the Arizona Cardinals picks 41, 72, and a third-rounder in 2024, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Titans trade up to No. 33 pick for LevisDillon Reagan ·
The Tennessee Titans trade up to the No. 33 pick with the Arizona Cardinals to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
QB alert! The #Titans are taking Kentucky QB Will Levis at No. 33. His slide is finally over. He joins Ryan Tannehill, who has one year left on his contract, in Tennessee.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2023
Pittsburgh goes with Porter Jr.Dillon Reagan ·
Rather than trading back, the Pittsburgh Steelers stay at No. 32 and select Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr. -- now a Pittsburgh Steeler. pic.twitter.com/iFQI9sc7Ob— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2023
All in the Porter family for Pittsburgh?Dillon Reagan ·
If the Steelers hold at the No. 32 pick, Joey Porter Jr. is a name to watch. Before ultimately trading up to select Broderick Jones 14th overall, Pittsburgh was considering Porter Jr. at No. 17.
Falcons, Titans, Raiders, Commanders interested in No. 32 pickDillon Reagan ·
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Washington Commanders are all interested in trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 32 overall pick.
From NFL Draft Kickoff: There is real interest in the #Steelers pick at No. 32. pic.twitter.com/U8VrJ8uges— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023
Steelers to trade back from No. 32?Dillon Reagan ·
With the second round rapidly approaching, the Steelers have been fielding trade calls for the No. 32 overall pick to open day 2 of the NFL Draft. With Will Levis still on the board, a QB-needy team could make the leap for the Kentucky Wildcat.
The feeling at 3400 So. Water Street is the Steelers will trade out of the 32nd spot in an attempt to pick up a fourth- or fifth-round pick, which they currently don't have.— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 28, 2023
Will Levis not attending day 2 of the NFL DraftDillon Reagan ·
After falling out of the first round, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis decided not to attend day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Most draft analysts expect Levis to be selected early on Friday night.