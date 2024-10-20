The Colorado football program has had a strong first half of the 2024 season. The Buffaloes improved their record to 5-2 with their 34-7 win over the Arizona Wildcats. Of course, Deion Sanders is expressive when it comes to his team's performance and he generated more buzz with a comical correction on former United States President Barack Obama.

Obama's Colorado comment caught Sanders' attention

Obama made comments about the Colorado football squad that Sanders appreciated, but he had to correct something the former president said.

“Let me go out and underscore this too. President Obama is everything to me. I mean I love him. I admire him. I respect him tremendously. But I heard what he said,” Sanders said while smiling and laughing, via Fox College Football. “You know, President, I heard what you said, man. Like, come on. That's why I really don't get into politics. I'm into people. Because politicians play the political game. And he was here and had to play the political game.

“He said, ‘They have two good players.' We got more than two good players. But you were here, so you had to support that. And what he say? They won the last two or three meetings or something like that. He did his homework. Somebody gave him so great statistics. But President, come on man. You my man. I love. I appreciate you. But come on man, dog,” Sanders added before erupting in more laughter. “God bless you. I still love you.”

The “two good players” Obama was likely referring to were Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Hunter is gaining consideration for the Heisman trophy for his outstanding two-way contributions. Meanwhile, Sanders has helped Colorado's offense by amassing over 2,000 passing yards through the first of the season.

Barack Obama and Deion Sanders' ideas of good players may be different, but regardless, both wish the Colorado football program success for the rest of 2024.