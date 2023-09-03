Deion Sanders received a ton of praise from around the sporting world after he guided his Colorado football team to a statement win over TCU football in their season opener. Perhaps, however, the most important one came from his supportive girlfriend Tracey Edmonds.

After the Buffaloes' took down the Hornets Frogs 45-42 on Saturday, Edmonds quickly took to Instagram to celebrate the win. She uploaded a photo of Coach Prime from the game while wearing a full-on smile before congratulating him and the team for a job well done.

“Congrats to Coach Prime and the entire [Colorado football] team and coaches on a PHENOMENAL game and WIN today!”

Colorado football fought a tight game against last year's college football finalists, but in the end, they edged TCU behind the brilliant plays of Travis Hunter and Deion's son Shadeur Sanders.

Shadeur threw 510 yards and four touchdown without an interception, completing 38 of his 47 passes. He became the first Buffaloes quarterback ever to throw for over 500 yards in a game. As for Hunter, his play on both offense and defense was crucial. He featured in a total of 110 snaps as a wide receiver and cornerback, tallying 11 catches for 119 yards as well as an interception.

After the game, Deion Sanders also made sure to fire back at their critics who doubted him and his team after he made sweeping changes.

“We told you we were coming. You thought we were joking. We keep receipts,” Sanders said.

It's definitely awesome to see Sanders and Colorado football silence their haters. And with the confidence they got, fans can expect big things from them moving forward.

NBA, NFL stars react to Deion Sanders, Colorado football's dominance

As mentioned, several people were left in awe of Colorado football's momentous win. Aside from fans, NBA and NFL stars also heaped praise on Coach Prime for walking the talk of transforming the Buffaloes.

The Buffs won just one game last season, and with several players leaving the team as a result of Sanders' arrival, many had doubts whether building the team from the transfer portal would work. It has only been one game, but there's no denying that the decision seems to be paying off.

Both Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and former NFL star JJ Watt were simply in awe of the work Sanders has done so far.

“Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already!” Mahomes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Watt had similar sentiments, noting: “It cannot be overstated what Deion Sanders did today. To turn the whole Colorado program around from what it was last season to today beating a team that played in the National Championship last season… It’s one thing to talk about it. It's another to actually do it. Wow.”

Several NBA stars also expressed their admiration for Sanders, with Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson loving the victory as he shared that the “great ones always win.”

“Congratulations to Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime on his first victory at Colorado! His son QB Shedeur Sanders showed out breaking the school record for over 500 passing yards! The great ones always win!” Johnson wrote.

Former LA star Lamar Odom also chimed in, saying: “Coach Prime making moves first week of college football. Might have to make a quick stop to Colorado to see these boys play live. Here for the show.”

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade was simply hyped up and was almost at a loss for words over the Buffaloes' incredible win.

“PRIME!!! SANDERS— HUNTER— SANDERS—EDWARDS!! [Colorado football] We got a team to root for,” Wade exclaimed.

Deion Sanders definitely deserves all the praise he's getting. Sure it's only one win, and it's against a team that lost several of its title-contending talents to the NFL. However, it's a symbolic victory that highlights the team is in the right direction.

The Buffaloes still have a lot of work to do in order to be considered as legitimate title contenders, but they are going there. The pressure is now on them to stay consistent and keep competing, but with the culture that Sanders has established, it doesn't seem like fans will need to worry about that.

Colorado football plays Nebraska next, and many fans have their eyes on the game as Sanders face off with the Cornhuskers' new coach in Matt Rhule. It will surely be an intriguing test for the Buffaloes as they look to build on their massive Week 1 win.