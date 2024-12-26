The Colorado football will be wrapping up its season soon as their final game will be against BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday. This has been a good season for the Buffaloes as they won nine games in the regular season and they flirted with a Big 12 championship. They have a chance to end the season on a high note in a good bowl game, and head coach Deion Sanders wants to make sure that the team is on its best behavior before the game.

Colorado is traveling and staying in a hotel for the Alamo Bowl, and Deion Sanders recently addressed the team with a warning. If any Buffaloes players are smoking, they are going to be in a lot of trouble.

“Last but not least, if I smell smoke on any floor, or if I get somebody that tells me somebody is smoking on that floor, that will be your last puff,” Sanders said to his team with a laugh. “I'm just saying, that will be your last puff. I hope it was good, because that's gonna be your last one. I promise if I smell smoke on your floor, that's going to be your last time, I promise you, you will not embarrass us. Who's been here? When's the last time y'all been to a bowl game? Are you gonna let some fool mess it up?”

The Colorado football team is 9-3 on the season and they are currently ranked #23 in the country. This is year two of the Deion Sanders era, and it went much better than year one as the Buffaloes went 4-8 and finished in last place in the Pac-12 last year. Now, Colorado has a chance to end the season with a win over #17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl.

Colorado and BYU will kick off at 7:30 ET on Saturday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Buffaloes are currently favored by four points as Sanders hopes to see his team get their 10th win of the season.