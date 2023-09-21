September 30 is going to be an all-time showdown in Boulder, Colorado. Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team hosts Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and the USC Trojans in a top-25 matchup. It's the first Pac-12 home game for Coach Prime, and it comes against the Heisman Trophy winner. The Buffs have already become a recruiting marvel, and now five-star WR Ryan Wingo is going to be on hand for a visit when the Trojans come to town, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

‘St. Louis (Mo.) University School five-star receiver Ryan Wingo will take an official visit to Colorado the last weekend of September, his family tells 247Sports. The trip will be highlighted by the Buffaloes game against USC. Several Colorado coaches and staffers have been recruiting Wingo.'

Wingo is the No. 2 WR and the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2024, so this is a massive move for the Colorado football team. Wingo plays at Saint Louis University High School and put up 636 yards and nine scores with 32 receptions as a sophomore, so there is extreme talent there.

Buffs offensive coordinator Sean Lewis spent time with Ryan Wingo and his family earlier this year, and his father, Ronnie, spoke about the recruiting process: “Tim Brewster, (David) Kelly, (Corey) Phillips and Nick (Williams), they just never stopped recruiting us from the summer time.”

If Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team can land yet another high-profile recruit, it would be a huge boost for an already-loaded 2024 class. Wingo also has received interest from Texas, Missouri, Miami, Michigan and Tennessee.