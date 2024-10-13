Colorado football came up short against Kansas State on Saturday night, and it came down a final possession for the Buffaloes. Trailing by three points, Shedeur Sanders had a chance to lead Colorado for a game-winning drive, but on a fourth down play, he threw an incomplete pass where it looked like it could've been an incomplete pass.

After the game, head coach Deion Sanders was asked about what he saw on the play, and he was completely honest.

“I don't know what transpired at the end,” Sanders said after the game. “It looked like it was pass interference to me. But it was tough. I didn't want to end that way.”

Colorado football suffers several injuries to WRs vs. Kansas State

Colorado football came up short against Kansas State, but it probably would've been a different game if they hadn't suffered several injuries to their wide receivers. Heisman contender Travis Hunter exited the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and didn't return in the game, but came back on the sidelines in the third quarter.

Hunter was just one of the four wide receivers that were injured. Jimmy Horn Jr. exited the game in the second quarter due to an unspecified injury, and Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons Jr. left with injuries as well. After the game, Deion Sanders spoke about the injuries that were suffered throughout the game.

“Certainly, losing Travis and Jimmy and others was tremendous because they're a vital part of our team, a vital part of our identity,” Sanders said. “They're a vital part of who we are. So that took a blow. That took a lot out of us.”

The hope now is that the injuries to the wide receivers aren't serious and that they can all return to the field sooner than later.