Colorado football's star quarterback Shedeur Sanders debuted a new logo for his brand during the Buffaloes opening game of the season against the North Dakota State Bison. Last year, he wore a dollar sign with two strokes through it. This year, the Shedeur Sanders logo still contains the dollar sign with two strokes through it, but now it has a numeral 2 in the top right corner.

In a matter of minutes, the Twitter post racked up thousands of likes and on Instagram, the post has nearly 80K likes in an under an hour.

The logo, marketing and mastery of Colorado football QB Shedeur Sanders

Expectations for Colorado football in 2024 are much more relaxed, but many are looking at Shedeur Sanders as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In a recent NFL mock draft, Sanders was selected at No. 4 overall, going to the Tennessee Titans, per Field Yates of ESPN.

“If Tennessee is picking this high, it would — like with the Panthers — at least invite questions about whether to address quarterback again,” Yates wrote. “I would argue yes for the Titans, though, as Will Levis being a second-round pick last year makes the financial side of this situation far less complicated than Carolina's predicament, allowing them to move on from him. Sanders could wind up in the conversation for the first overall pick of the draft, as he's an absolutely surgical pocket passer. He completed 69.3% of his throws last season and threw just three interceptions. He has great arm strength and pristine accuracy.”

In today's age of branding, social media, side hustles, NIL and everything in between, it may rub some fans the wrong way that the game is about more than the game. With so many opportunities at his disposal, Sanders is right to market himself in full. And given the platform provided by Deion Sanders, his father, Shedeur has learned from one of the best.

It's already estimated that Shedeur's net worth is $3 million. Yesterday, Nike and Shedeur agreed to an NIL deal, although the terms and details have yet to be disclosed.

Last year, Shedeur finished the season with 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and three INTs. Unfortunately, he took 52 sacks, as it became clear against more difficult opponents that Colorado football didn't have the talent or depth through their roster to challenge most teams.

Early scouting reports say he is a natural thrower with above-average footwork and balance in his throwing motion. He's thought to have good arm strength and show good anticipation in his throws. However, as Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media points out, there were criticisms of note as well.

“While I admire his willingness to exhaust every down, Sanders' tendency to never give in and hold the ball results in far too many sacks. Some of these are unavoidable, to be fair. However, there are times when he tries to do too much, instead of dirting the ball and saving yardage. Stubbornness and aggressiveness aren't the only reasons for these sacks, though.”

Shedeur is making his senior season debut with Colorado football tonight against North Dakota State, and the game is still in play at the time of this publication.