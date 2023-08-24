Deion Sanders has always been about flash. Although he's long retired from playing football (and baseball), Prime can still shine like neon. It will forever be that way, and that is very much represented by the recently unveiled “PRIME” Nike DT 96 Cleat PE Colorado football players will be wearing in the upcoming 2023 college football season. Speaking of flash and shine, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James is left so mesmerized by the said Nike cleats that he laid down a swap offer via Instagram.

That's not a bad offer at all. In any case, someone like LeBron James can get any pair of Nike shoes that catches his attention, and for this one, he's even upping the ante by offering a trade.

The Nike shoes for Colorado football also have Sanders' famous line “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good” printed on them, which only makes the cleats even sweeter and cooler, of course.

It's one thing to look good, and it's an entirely different thing to go out and win games. LeBron James knows all about that. Colorado football is hoping that they do both right from the get-go of the 2023 season. Coming off a 1-11 season in 2022, Sanders and the Buffaloes already have high expectations on them.

Colorado, which hasn't had a winning season since 2016 when they went 10-4, will kick off its 2023 campaign with a date against No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Sep. 3. As for LeBron James, he'll be waiting for Sanders to respond to his offer.