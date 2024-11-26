Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders landed in hot water after the loss to Kansas. Not because his Buffaloes looked awful in the 37-21 defeat against the Jayhawks. But Sanders forcefully touched a referee during the Big 12 Conference game.

Sanders shoved an official's back during the loss. Mike Pereira, former NFL official, believed Sanders got lucky he wasn't ejected. Colorado insider for Buffzone Brian Howell delivered an update Monday to clear the air.

“There were a few articles this weekend about Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders facing a possible suspension for shoving a ref Saturday vs. Kansas. There will be no suspension,” Howell said. “Talked to a Big 12 source who told me that's being ‘handled internally with CU.'”

Sanders' actions came during a mild scuffle. He took a sack from a Jayhawks defender but looked frustrated. Sanders then shoved official Kevin Mar with his forearm as he was trying to leave the scuffle. Colorado moved on with Sanders staying behind center.

Did Shedeur Sanders receive a supporter during Colorado loss?

Saturday went beyond frustrating for Sanders and CU. The Jayhawks established themselves as the more physical team. However, one play involving Sanders drew criticism and an immediate backer.

The QB took a dirty hit below the knees captured by former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III. The Ex-NFL QB immediately condemned the play on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

“At any level of football this is a late and dirty hit on Shedeur Sanders. No place in the game for this,” Griffin shared.

Sanders delivered the throw while outside the pocket. He turned himself into a runner before firing the ball before the line of scrimmage. Griffin, though, wasn't vocal about Sanders' shove of the referee.

Sanders finished the rough outing at Arrowhead Stadium completing 23-of-29 passes for 266 yards and tossed three touchdowns. He added 26 rushing yards off four carries. But Sanders' 266 passing yardage marks his lowest output since Oct. 19 against Arizona, when he settled for 250 yards in the 34-7 rout.

Colorado now will aim to redeem itself against Oklahoma State to close out the regular season. Sanders' father Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders already promises the Buffaloes will bring their best against the Cowboys. The Buffaloes, despite the loss, can still clinch a spot for the Big 12 title game. But the Kansas loss no longer puts Colorado in control of its own destiny to get in. The Buffaloes must rely on multiple help to get in.