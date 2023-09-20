Colorado football safety Shilo Sanders is not happy with Henry Blackburn's hit on Travis Hunter that injured the Buffaloes star. What makes it even worse for Sanders is the fact that there's not even any punishment of sorts for the Colorado State defensive back.

Deion Sanders' son made his feelings known while talking to reporters on Tuesday, noting that losing Hunter is a massive blow to Colorado football. He shared that he “really wanted to whoop” Blackburn for what he did to their dual-threat wideout and cornerback.

“Travis is my guy. Losing Travis is like losing two players. I just had to make sure he was all right. I really wanted to whoop that dude who did that to him after the game. That was crazy. I thought something would happen punishment wise. If I did that, something way crazier would have happened,” Shilo Sanders explained, via Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs.

Travis Hunter sustained a lacerated liver injury as a result of what many deemed as a cheap shot from Henry Blackburn during Colorado Football's rivalry showdown with Colorado State. While Hunter was able to briefly return, he was eventually ruled out due to the pain he's experiencing. He was then brought to a local hospital to get emergency treatment.

Hunter is now expected to miss three to four weeks as a result of the brutal injury.

For what it's worth, while Shilo Sanders admitted that he wanted to take revenge for his teammate, his father Deion Sanders took a different stance and defended the Colorado State player amid the death threats the youngster is getting.

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game. He made a tremendous hit on Travis in the sideline — you can call it dirty, you can call it he was just playing the game of football — but whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats,” Coach Prime shared.

The Colorado football tactician also urged the Buffaloes community to forgive the youngster and move on, adding that “he does not deserve death threats over a game.”

“This is still a young man trying to make it in life, a guy that's trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, omitted to excellence and go to the NFL. … I'm saddened if there is any of our fans on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not, but that kid is just playing best of his ability and made a mistake. So, I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis, he’s forgiven him. Let's move on.”

Here's to hoping that Hunter recovers sooner rather than later, though. He's one of the most exciting players in college football today, and he has also worked hard to be able to reach the current level he's in.

Colorado football has scheduled games against Oregon, USC, Arizona State and Stanford in the next four weeks. It remains to be seen if Hunter will be able to return at any point during that span. If he takes the full four weeks to recover, he could be available to join the Buffaloes when they play UCLA late in October. For now, the Buffs will have to find a way to continue their hot streak without their top star.