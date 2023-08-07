Despite not publicly admitting it, the Indianapolis Colts organization is likely well-aware that this upcoming season is a rebuilding and transitional year. A rookie quarterback and head coach, as well as a fractured relationship with star running back Jonathan Taylor foretells a lot of growing pains and potentially a bevvy of negative headlines.

At least one of those uncertainties, though, is shaping up quite nicely in training camp. QB Anthony Richardson is drawing high praise after a huge showing in Sunday's practice, which included a heroic 46-second drive in the team's 11-on-11 scrimmage. He excelled in the run-pass option, while also connecting with wide receiver Alec Pierce for a deep touchdown. He broke free on the edge to the tie the game.

Richardson's triumphs were made much sweeter by the fact they were achieved with the first unit. His stock is quickly rising.

“I thought he had a heck of a day,” head coach Shane Steichen said, per James Boyd of The Athletic. “He was really solid, made some big-time throws. Obviously, the two-minute drive, threw a nice touchdown right there in the end zone and then the two-point play that he ran in. It was pretty good to see.”

The Florida product has been labeled a project long before he was selected as the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson's elite athleticism means that using his legs should come fairly easy, but throwing the football might be a different story. He is on the right track to putting those concerns to be as well after Sunday.

Anthony Richardson remains locked in a tight training camp QB competition with veteran Gardner Minshew, but the rookie is giving Colts brass strong incentive to immediately hand him the reins for opening kick-off.