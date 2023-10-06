The Indianapolis Colts and rookie sensation Anthony Richardson appear ready to welcome running back Jonathan Taylor back into the mix after Taylor was placed on the PUP list for the first four games of the season. Taylor is recovering from ankle surgery and has been involved in a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he's now back on the practice field and could possibly suit up as soon as this week at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn't commented much on Taylor's absence, but he opened up about the possibility of getting the star running back on the field with him to Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated:

“I’m excited just for him being able to come back on the field,” Richardson revealed. “I know it’s been a while for him being on the field. I know he’s excited to be back and I’m excited to see what he does with me.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“I know he’s a great player and I know I can do some things pretty well,” Richardson said with a smile. “Just trying to combine those two things, I can only imagine what it’s like but we won’t see until it actually happens. We’ll see and I’m excited.”

Richardson has been incredibly impressive as a rookie, despite missing time with a concussion suffered against the Houston Texans. With the Colts surpassing expectations at 2-2 without Jonathan Taylor, Richardson's play could potentially reach another level with another star in the backfield to lean on.

Anthony Richardson and the Colts will play host to the Titans in Week 5 in Indianapolis.