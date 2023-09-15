It turns out there more to Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's than his otherworldly athleticism. His generosity know no bounds – just ask Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr.

Richardson showed his love to his 52 teammates when he gave them pricey headphones on Thursday. Quarterbacks typically give lavish gifts to their offensive linemen for protecting them on Sunday afternoons. Anthony Richardson went above and beyond the norm for his Colts teammates this week, per FOX 59's Matt Adams.

Richardson's gesture blew Michael Pittman, Jr. and the Colts away. The high-end headphones prompted the Colts wideout to say, “Expensive ones, too, like they're not cheap.”

For his part, Anthony Richardson said the generous giveaways were his way of reciprocating the love the Colts have shown to him.

“Ever since I was drafted, they always showed me love. They always led me the right way. I felt like it was just a small token from myself to give everybody some headphones,” Richardson quipped.

“It's just me showing them that I appreciate them for supporting me and helping me through everything that's been going on for these past few months. I appreciate my guys, so I just have to show them some love,” Richardson continued.

Anthony Richardson recorded his first career touchdown pass to Michael Pittman, Jr. in the Colts' 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Richardson finished his NFL debut with 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He added a rushing touchdown for good measure.

With that in mind, Richardson is the Colts' most athletic quarterback in recent memory. His debut was a mere glimpse of his potential. His generous attitude was also an indication of his character. It seems the Colts got a game-changer in Anthony Richardson.