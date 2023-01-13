As the Indianapolis Colts search for their new head coach, Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy has come into their radar. The Colts would be hoping Bienemy brings that firepower Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has shown to Indianapolis.

Bienemy interviewed with the Colts on Thursday, as confirmed by team owner Jim Irsay. Indianapolis fired Frank Reich in the middle of the season and then went 1-7 under interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Bienemy has been the Chiefs’ OC since 2018. Kansas City has been one of the best teams offensively during his tenure. This past regular season, the Chiefs ranked first in the NFL in total offense, averaging 413.6 yards per game.

Being one of the NFL’s leaders in total offense is something the Chiefs have come accustomed to under Bienemy’s watch. Through the regular season, they finished third in 2021 (396.8 YPG), first in 2o20 (415.8 YPG), sixth in 2019 (379.2 YPG) and first in 2018 (425.6 YPG).

This past season, the Colts were one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL. Indianapolis finished 25th in the league, averaging 311.6 yards per game. They also had a rotating door at quarterback. The Colts would hope what Bienemy has done with Mahomes would translate to whoever they instill as their new QB.

Indianapolis has made the playoffs just one time the past four years and didn’t make it past the Wild Card round. Bienemy has impressed as an OC and has gotten interviews, but has never been hired as head coach.

Perhaps at this juncture, the Colts feel that Bienemy is everything they’re looking for at HC. Bienemy could get his opportunity in Indianapolis.