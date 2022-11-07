Colts fans want GM Chris Ballard fired next after Frank Reich

The slumping 3-5 Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday, firing fourth-year head coach Frank Reich. But, that’s not the only person that fans want gone. It appears GM Chris Ballard is also under serious fire from the Colts’ supporters.

Here are some of the reactions:

My tweet on the Colts decision to fire another coach is simple… Chris Ballard built this thing – I’ve never been a huge fan of Frank but my anger, frustration, dissatisfaction has almost ALWAYS been directed at Chris Ballard. I don’t like seeing anyone get fired – it’s a sad day — James Twitchell (@sycamoretwitch) November 7, 2022

The Colts completely screwed Reich — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 7, 2022

Chris Ballard is 100% at fault https://t.co/VpssiKLHz9 — Ben Alterman (@ben_alterman) November 7, 2022

Frank Reich is a good head coach, man. Everyone always gets a piece, but it's very tough to look at this roster over the last few years and blame anyone more than Chris Ballard. The Colts believed they could out-draft and out-develop the NFL year after year. It's just too hard. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 7, 2022

Valid points in each tweet. In all honesty, Ballard hasn’t done a good job with this roster. They’ve had six different quarterbacks in the last 4.5 years. Is Reich a bad coach? Not by any means. He led Indy to three winning records in his time in charge and posted a 40-33 record overall. The lack of a franchise QB to build around and rely on hurt this organization a lot and ultimately cost Reich his job. That’s the cold hard truth.

The Colts turned to Matt Ryan to hopefully be the man to help them get back into contention but he failed miserably, with Sam Ehlinger now the starter and the signal-caller is also struggling. He even got sacked nine times in Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

Reich is just not the problem. I get that firing him seems to be the only logical option at the moment, but he did a solid job during his time with the franchise. The Colts have no clear direction at the moment and the whole idea of drafting and developing to possibly be a contender isn’t working at all. Fans are livid and they have every right to be until Ballard is gone.