The Indianapolis Colts took some injury hits in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, most specifically on their defense. Rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu received some good news after he suffered a hip injury during the game. Latu had to exit the game in the second half, but there's a chance he could be back in Week 3 when the Colts face the Chicago Bears.

“Meanwhile: #Colts first-round edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who suffered a hip injury on Sunday, is considered day-to-day. So, some positive injury news, there,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Through two games, Latu has been trying to make an impact early in his career, already recording a tackle and a fumble recovery, and has been on the field for 59 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

This is good news for the Colts' defense after losing DeForest Buckner for the next four games, as he was put on IR. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle went down with a right high ankle sprain in Week 2, and this will be the longest absence of his nine years in the league. Buckner has wreaked havoc as well, posting 53.5 sacks since 2018.

“He means a great deal to us. He's a strong presence in that D-line room, and not only [with] the D-line but the whole defense,” Colts' defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “They look at him, they seem him on the field, they have great trust in him and know that he's going to play his tail off.”

Colts are looking to improve run defense after two weeks

The Colts are 0-2 to start the defense, and one of the main reasons for that is how disappointing they've been at containing the run. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Colts have allowed a league-worst 474 rushing yards to the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs had himself a day against the Colts, rushing for 151 yards, which was the third-most in his career. Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin spoke after their loss, saying that this could be a learning lesson for the team.

“We learned and understand what it means to win a game,” Franklin said. “Winning a game in the NFL ain’t always gonna be pretty. It ain’t always gonna be the best, ideally stat-wise. It’s about getting out of here with a win. I think Green Bay did a great job (Sunday). They didn’t care whether it was (only) 20 yards passing. They just wanted to get out of here with a win.”

With DeForest Buckner out for some time, Laiatu Latu will most likely see more snaps and will be leaned on heavily to help improve a defense that is looking to turn its season around early.