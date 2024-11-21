The Indianapolis Colts are getting some help on their offensive line before their Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mark Glowinski is signing with the team's practice squad, who started four seasons with the Colts from 2018 to 2021.

Glowinski was claimed off of waivers by the Colts in 2018 and was a major reason for them having one of the best offensive lines in the league. He started 55 out of 59 games with the Colts, and then left in free agency, signing a three-year deal with the New York Giants.

The Giants cut him in March to save cap space and for his underwhelming performance. Hopefully, Glowinski can come in whenever he is elevated from the practice squad and help were he is needed. The Colts are coming off a much-needed win against the New York Jets, and continuing to gain momentum to the end of the season would be good.

Colts looking to gain momentum to the end of the season

It's not for certain if Mark Glowinski will be the spark that the Colts' offensive line needs, but with his familiarity with the team, he could provide some help in certain areas.

The Colts haven't had the season they expected, and one of those reasons is because of the constant shakeup at the quarterback position. Anthony Richardson was benched for two games, but he was able to start against the Jets and get the win. After the game, Richardson noted that getting benched helped him in many ways.

“It kind of just let me relax a little bit,” Anthony Richardson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “It just allowed me to take a step back and just clean up some things that I had to clean up. And that was really my focus, making sure when I did get the opportunity again, making sure I was at the best of my ability and I was doing the right thing for the team.”

There's no doubt that Richardson is the future of the Colts, and it would be best if he can get as many reps as he can on the field. He's still young and is going to make mistakes, but the organization will have to understand that. Games like he had against the Jets are a product of what happens when you're able to work through your mistakes, and the hope is that he continues to get better as the season progresses.