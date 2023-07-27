The agent of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor did not hold back in his response to Colts owner Jim Irsay's accusation that NFL agents are ‘selling bad faith.'

In his fiery rebuttal, Malki Kawa, who represents Taylor, used Irsay's own words to further drill the point of NFL running backs who just want contracts they feel they deserve.

“Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player,” Malki, who is also the CEO of First Round Management, tweeted shortly after Irsay's comment.

Irsay felt he needed to say something amid a growing feeling within the running back fraternity in the NFL that they are being undervalued. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders tailback Josh Jacobs have been the face this offseason of the position's struggle to land long-term contracts, though, the former had already signed a new deal with NY. As for Jacobs, he's yet to put ink on the Raiders' franchise tag on him.

As for Jonathan Taylor, the Colts star is entering the final year of his current contract which he signed in 2020 for $7.28 million. Taylor obviously wants to have a significant pay raise via a new contract extension with the team, but given where Irsay stands, it's difficult to imagine at the moment that he'd get what he wants from Indianapolis.

Taylor, who was taken by the Colts in the second round (41st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, has 3,841 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns through 43 games across three seasons with the Colts.