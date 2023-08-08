Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts are currently embroiled in an ongoing contract saga that doesn't look like it is ending anytime soon. While Taylor was not present at the Colts training camp practice on Tuesday, Indy fans can take a sigh of relief as it supposedly because he was getting treatment instead of having something to do with his contract matter, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

My understanding is Jonathan Taylor is getting treatment. Not related to the ongoing contract saga. https://t.co/szQWt4blte — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 8, 2023

While this can be looked upon as good news for Colts fans, there is still plenty of uncertainty regarding the future of Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis. A recent trade request from the star running back has his time in Indianapolis looking extremely murky and it is truly a question mark whether or not he suits up for the Colts this season.

Regardless of Taylor, the Colts training camp has been primarily focused on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. All indications are that he has looked good so far, although there hasn't been any suggestion of him being named the starter yet.

If Richardson pans out to be the quarterback that the Colts envision, then he and Taylor could be a very scary duo in the backfield. Unfortunately, this looks like a pretty far-fetched possibility as of right now while Taylor contemplates the best future for himself in the NFL.

Stay tuned into any more updates from Colts training camp in regards to Jonathan Taylor and if a contract is going to be worked out. With how running backs are currently getting valued across the NFL, a pending contract does not look probable for Taylor.