The Indianapolis Colts feature one of the better quarterback-running back duos in the NFL with Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. If both players can stay healthy in 2024, the Colts' offense will have an opportunity to shine. Taylor recently addressed his team-up with Richardson during an interview, via the NFL.

“I think it's a lot of stress,” Taylor said of the stress that the Colts QB-RB duo can put on opposing defenses. “Defenses kind of have to pick their poison in a sense… Whichever way you choose, it may end up bad. It's just going to do nothing but help our offense by being able to put defenses in that position. We will do our best to continue to make plays.”

The Colts are already dealing with some injury concerns. If Richardson and Taylor can stay healthy, though, then Indianapolis will be able to make some noise. Taylor believes in his ability despite being limited to 10 games played during the 2023 campaign. He was phenomenal in 2021, leading the league in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Richardson's rookie season did not go according to plan, as he was limited to only four games because of an injury. The young QB is looking to enjoy a bounce back campaign with the Colts alongside Taylor in 2024.

Colts have potential heading into 2024 season

Indianapolis endured an up and down '23 season. They ultimately finished with 9-8 record. Again, and this cannot be stressed enough, but the Colts need their stars to avoid injuries. Players such as Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson have what it takes to help Indianapolis take a big step forward.

The fact that they finished 9-8 last season despite all of the injuries was quite impressive. Indianapolis should have an opportunity to perform even better in 2024. Colts fans are surely excited to watch Taylor and Richardson give opposing defenses nightmares.