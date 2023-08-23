Star running back Jonathan Taylor recently requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts amid an ugly contract dispute. Although some believe Taylor did not plays his cards correctly, the truth is he might not have had another choice, reports ESPN's Stephen Holder.

“Not my place to judge people's actions. All I can do is tell you what the intent is: [Jonathan] Taylor is unconvinced the Colts will ever do a long term extension so he is playing the only card he can. Whether we agree or disagree is immaterial. Those are the facts.

The goal is to get paid. Not to get fans to like or dislike you. If you look at it through that prism it’s easier to understand.”

Although Jonathan Taylor is coming off of an injury and is within a very lackluster running back market, requesting a trade from the Colts was pretty much his only option. From his perspective, it sounds like there was really no possibility that the Colts would give him a long-term contract, so he is better off looking elsewhere for his future playing career.

As of right now, the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins are the two favorites to land Taylor if a trade from the Colts occurs. Both of these teams would undoubtedly have to give Indianapolis quite the haul of assets and sign Taylor to a long-term contract, making a possible trade very interesting.

Stay tuned into the trade rumors surrounding Jonathan Taylor and the Colts as the NFL regular season approaches. For the sake of both parties, the hope is that the whole ordeal gets resolved very soon.