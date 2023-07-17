As the Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 training camp, several players could potentially be traded. With a revamped offense and new additions to the team, the Colts may look to make some moves to further strengthen their roster. In this article, we will explore three potential players who could be traded by the Indianapolis Colts.

Training Camp Priorities

The Colts' priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp involve evaluating new rookie QB Anthony Richardson, developing tailored offensive strategies, and making key roster decisions. Of course, they also have to watch players at each position. The team will need to carefully evaluate their roster and make the necessary adjustments to improve their chances for the upcoming season. A few decisions may also need to be made regarding players they can put on the trading block.

Here we will look at the potential trade candidates for the Colts entering training camp.

1. Sam Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger could be cut or traded entering the 2023 training camp. Ehlinger has shown potential, but the team may decide to trade him to address other areas of need or to acquire additional draft picks.

One big factor here is the Colts' quarterback competition. They have three quarterbacks on their roster, including Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, and Anthony Richardson. Head coach Shane Steichen has said that nothing is set in stone for how the Colts will handle the quarterback competition in training camp. If Ehlinger is unable to secure the starting position, the team may consider trading him instead. If Minshew starts, Richardson would be the obvious No. 2. Heck, the rookie may eventually start at some point in 2023 anyway.

In addition, the Colts are expected to bring over offensive concepts from Steichen's time with the Eagles offense. This could impact the team's evaluation of Ehlinger and their decision to potentially trade him. Indy may also consider trading Ehlinger to acquire additional draft picks for future roster build-ups. That said, his potential trade highlights the team's desire to make roster adjustments and improve their chances for the upcoming season.

2. Michael Pittman Jr

Wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. is another player who could be traded by the Colts. Yes, Pittman has shown promise in his first three seasons with the team. He has amassed over 2,500 receiving yards on 227 catches with 11 receiving touchdowns from 2020-2022. However, with the addition of new offensive concepts and the potential emergence of other wide receivers, the Colts may consider trading Pittman to address other areas of need.

Take note also that Pittman's trade value could be high. He has demonstrated his ability to make big plays and contribute to the offense. He's the kind of player who can be good on this team but who could give them ever greater value in the trade market. Again, if the Colts receive an enticing trade offer, they may be willing to part ways with Pittman.

3. Jonathan Taylor, RB

Running back Jonathan Taylor is a third potential player who could be traded by the Colts. Taylor has been a key contributor to the Colts' offense since his rookie season. In fact, he has averaged over 1,200 yards per season since being drafted in 2020. That said, with the team's desire to make roster adjustments and build around Richardson, Taylor's name has come up in trade discussions.

Yes, Taylor has shown his ability to be a dynamic playmaker. Still, the Colts may explore trade options if they believe they can acquire valuable assets in return. Taylor's skill makes it difficult for him to be traded, but it also makes him very enticing if the Colts put him on the block. Trading Taylor would be a bold move for the Colts, but it could provide them with the opportunity to address other areas of need on the roster.

Looking Ahead

As the Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 training camp, several potential players could be traded. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr, and running back Jonathan Taylor are the players who could be on the trading block. The Colts will need to carefully evaluate their roster and consider potential trade offers to make the necessary adjustments moving forward. It will be interesting to see how these trade discussions unfold and how they will impact the Colts' roster and their chances for success in the 2023 season.

Having said that, this team should have a renewed sense of purpose after a disappointing campaign in the previous year. For sure, the Colts are poised to make improvements and strive for a more promising season. The team's biggest offseason needs, including the quarterback position, have been identified and steps have been taken to address them.

The impact of the Colts' 2023 draft class will also be a key factor in their campaign. The team will look for contributions from their rookie players. The Colts' draft strategy focused on selecting athletic players to help move the team closer to their goals. Additionally, training camp battles will play a crucial role in shaping the roster and determining the team's strengths and weaknesses. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the development of key players, including rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, during training camp. The Colts have a renewed focus, have addressed needs, and have promising young talent. As such, they poised to make significant strides in the 2023 NFL season.